9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Sunday, April 18, 2021
type here...
General News
Updated:

Indian SMEs urged to partner with Zambian SMEs

By Photo Editor
45 views
0
General News Indian SMEs urged to partner with Zambian SMEs
Photo Editorhttps://www.lusakatimes.com

Zambian High Commissioner accredited to India Judith Kapijimpanga has advised Indian Small and Medium Enterprises ( SMEs ) to partner with their Zambian counterparts for benchmarking.

Ms Kapijimpanga praised the Indian government over the growth of the SME sector which is contributing effectively to the growth of the economy.

The High Commissioner says as SMEs are the engines where large corporations emerge from, therefore Zambia is benchmarking from the growth path of the Indian SME sector for jobs creation.

Ms Kapijimpanga said this when she officiated at the SMEBIZZ Entrepreneur’s Award 2021 in New Delhi, India.

She further invited the business community to invest in Zambia because of political stability, peace and democracy.

Ms. Kapijimpanga said Zambia had investment guarantees and security, abundant natural resources presenting an excellent investment and trade opportunities.

She said the country had a private sector driven Government Economic Policy in place and attractive investment incentives.

This is contained in a statement made available to Zanis by First Secretary Press at Zambia High Commission in India Bangwe Chisenga.in Lusaka today.

Previous articleZambia and DR Congo to create a trade center in Mwense

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -
Loading...

Latest News

General NewsPhoto Editor - 0

Indian SMEs urged to partner with Zambian SMEs

Zambian High Commissioner accredited to India Judith Kapijimpanga has advised Indian Small and Medium Enterprises (...
Read more

More Articles In This Category

Zambia and DR Congo to create a trade center in Mwense

General News Photo Editor - 0
A free trade centre is earmarked for establishment at the new Luapula Border between Zambia and the Democratic Republic of Congo. ...
Read more

Keep Zambian languages alive- Mihova

General News editor - 0
Zambia Overseas Christian Fellowship (ZOCF) based in the United Kingdom has come up with an initiative of teaching Zambian languages online to help Zambian...
Read more

Kanganja given 72-hours ultimatum to find the abducted Pheluna and Milton Hatembo connected to HH’s land case

General News Chief Editor - 17
Democracy And Motherland Defenders Coalition has given Inspector General of Police Mr Kakoma Kanganja 72-hours ultimatum to find the abducted Pheluna and Milton Hatembo. Speaking...
Read more

NCC resumes road rehabilitation works

General News Photo Editor - 1
The Ndola City Council (NCC) has resumed road rehabilitation works that were suspended because of the rainy season. The council had...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

© Lusaka Times | All rights reserved.