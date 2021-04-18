Zambian High Commissioner accredited to India Judith Kapijimpanga has advised Indian Small and Medium Enterprises ( SMEs ) to partner with their Zambian counterparts for benchmarking.

Ms Kapijimpanga praised the Indian government over the growth of the SME sector which is contributing effectively to the growth of the economy.

The High Commissioner says as SMEs are the engines where large corporations emerge from, therefore Zambia is benchmarking from the growth path of the Indian SME sector for jobs creation.

Ms Kapijimpanga said this when she officiated at the SMEBIZZ Entrepreneur’s Award 2021 in New Delhi, India.

She further invited the business community to invest in Zambia because of political stability, peace and democracy.

Ms. Kapijimpanga said Zambia had investment guarantees and security, abundant natural resources presenting an excellent investment and trade opportunities.

She said the country had a private sector driven Government Economic Policy in place and attractive investment incentives.

This is contained in a statement made available to Zanis by First Secretary Press at Zambia High Commission in India Bangwe Chisenga.in Lusaka today.