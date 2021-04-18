Clerk of the National Assembly Cecilia Mbewe says all her staff uphold the public service ethics and professionalism to enhance performance as they execute their duties.

Ms Mbewe has therefore directed senior staff members to ensure that they create awareness to their subordinates on the ethics under public service.

The Clerk of the National Assembly made the remarks in Chongwe today when she closed a two day workshop for senior management staff on Ethics in the Public Service.

She further said the training workshop will promote the dissemination of verified information and promotion of non-partisanship in the line of duty.

“The training workshop will enable parliament staff to refrain from spreading grapevine information and peddling rumours.

“ The workshop targeted the Heads of Department as they are key in the implementation of the code of ethics and can trickle down information to their subordinates,” she explained.

And Minister of Foreign Affairs Permanent Secretary for Administration Ronald Simwinga stated that the training on ethics was essential to the national assembly as the country heads to the general elections.

Dr Simwinga pointed out that after August 12, the National Assembly may have new members of parliament who will need to be guided on the public service code of ethics.

He underscored that enlightening senior management on public service ethics will enable workers at the national assembly to preserving and maintain confidentiality of certain information.

“As Zambia goes to the polls, Parliament is likely to receive new members and may not be privy to public service code of ethics and this training will enable staff to enlighten the new members on public service management ethics and confidentiality,” he stressed.

Meanwhile, Zambia Security Intelligence Services Deputy Director General Edith Mwenya states that the training workshop will enhance loyalty, professionalism and discipline among workers at the national assembly.

Ms Mwenya expressed optimism that the training will also see the emphasis on the safeguarding of national security as it is top of the national agenda.

She further called on all public service workers to safeguard classified information by exercising high levels of confidentiality.

Yesterday, Secretary to Cabinet Simon Miti appealed to the National Assembly Management to consider introducing performance based management contracts in order to enhance quality service delivery.

Dr Miti, during his opening remarks, explained that the National Assembly should take a leaf from the Executive that has introduced performance management based contracts at Permanent Secretary level and being cascaded to directors’ levels.

the Secretary to Cabinet underscored that performance management contracts are key in the evaluation of staff for either promotions or demotion.