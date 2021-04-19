Patriotic Front (PF) Lusaka Province Chairperson Kennedy Kamba has said that chief Mukuni has reduced himself to a political cadre but he will not be allowed to incite violence or to propagate tribalism and divisions in the run up to the August general elections.

Mr Kamba said that it was very disappointing that a traditional leader who has been tolerated and respected could issue serious unfounded and unwarranted allegations that the PF government wants to poison the UPND leader Hakainde Hichilema.

Mr. Kamba, who is also a member of the Central Committee, said that the traditional leader further alleged, in a statement and a sound recording that the PF has been issuing statements claiming that Mr. Hichilema is sick.

“This is very disappointing and unfortunate that chief Munkuni could stoop so low and put up such weird allegations and further incite violence through hate speech,” he said.

“The PF has never ever issued a statement about or against the reported illness of Hakainde Hichilem and that’s not even our business. As a ruling we have no time or any agenda against Hakainde Hichilema because we have more important things to deal with that affect people’s livelihood,”.

Mr Kamba said that the PF under President Edgar Lungu has a serious agenda of delivering development to Zambians and has no time for petty politics.

“We have been following keenly the political activities of chief Mukuni of Southern Province with utmost discontent. Chief Mukuni does not mean well for the PF and this he knows deep down his heart. Our plea has always been that chief Mukuni must appeal to his conscience and begin to carry out his duties with due diligence and integrity befitting a Senior Chief.

Leadership requires that we face reality and speak the truth. We should not pretend and do things for news cameras and political rhetoric,” Mr Kamba said before adding that it is sheer hallucinations and futile attempts to paint the PF black by chief Mukuni who is making weird claims that the ruling party has plans to harm Mr Hichilema and that the claim is ridiculous.

“In our traditional set up, we are all supposed to be chief Munkuni’s children regardless of political affiliation, but look at these hateful claims and attacks that come from chief Mukuni, ” he said

Mr Kamba said that the traditional leader speaks bitterly on issues without due regard for President Lungu and the integrity he possesses and that chief Mukuni has embraced Mr Hichilema of the UPND and does not want anything to do with the PF.

“His language has been of hate and we have asked him on several occasions to apologize to President Lungu over these weird claims he has been making,” he said.