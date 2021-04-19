The timely intervention by state house to direct for expediting the completion of the Mufulira-Mukambo road has cheered the Zambia Association for Youth Contractors and Suppliers (ZAYCS).

Special Assistant to the President for Projects Implementation and Monitoring, Andrew Chellah has given Swift Cargo one month to complete works on the 15km Mufulira – Mukambo road.

Mr. Chellah has registered President Edgar Lungu’s deep concern with delays of works which started four years ago despite consistent release of funds by government.

ZAYCS President Thomas Kamawe says the directive is a true demonstration of the value that President Edgar Lungu attaches to infrastructure development across the country.

‘This is not even about politics as other people would want to allege, this is absolutely about the passion that government, under President Lungu attaches in promoting economic diversity through robust infrastructure development,Mr Kamawe observed.

He said in a statement availed to Smart Eagles that the commitment shown by the head of state house on the need to have the road done is encouraging and more so that local contractors have been engaged and encoporated in the country’s development programmes.

Mr Kamwawe has explained that under President Lungu, youths have been engaged and encoporated through the 20% local sub-contracting policy which he said is unprecedented.

He has therefore agreed to be a pioneer of infrastructure development by ensuring that all the parameters are well established for the sake of making sure that more youths are empowered and educated.