The Patriotic Front (PF) has announced its adopted candidates for parliamentary, mayoral, and council chairperson positions in Western Province during the forthcoming August 12 polls.

Among the notable adopted candidates is Geoffrey Lungwangwa from UPND who will contest the Nalikwanda constituency, Iris Kaingu for Mwandi constituency, Poniso Njeulu for Sinjembela constituency, and Independent MP Subulwa Mbololwa for Sioma constituency.

Announcing the adopted candidates at a media briefing in Lusaka today, PF Secretary General Davies Mwila said the party has adopted 6 women to contest as Members of Parliament in Western Province.

He has appealed to those that have not been adopted not to lose heart and to remain loyal and dedicated to the party.

Mr. Mwila has called on those that have not been adopted to rally behind the adopted candidates and that there are many other portfolios that one may be appointed to once the party wins the election.

And the PF Secretary-General has announced that the Central Committee has adopted and approved the 2021 to 2026 manifesto.

Mr. Mwila said the manifesto gives an account of all the key policies, programs, and projects that the PF has initiated and implemented since forming the Government in 2011.

He explains that the Manifesto also gives a clear roadmap of the policies, programs, and projects that the PF Government intends to initiate and implement from 2021 to 2026.

The Party Manifesto will be launched by President Edgar Lungu on Wednesday at Mulungushi International Conference Centre in Lusaka.