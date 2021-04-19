9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Monday, April 19, 2021
type here...
Headlines
Updated:

PF adopts UPND MP Geoffrey Lungwangwa to contest on party ticket as they unveil candidates for Western Province

By Chief Editor
45 views
0
Headlines PF adopts UPND MP Geoffrey Lungwangwa to contest on party ticket as...
Chief Editorhttp://www.lusakatimes.com

The Patriotic Front (PF) has announced its adopted candidates for parliamentary, mayoral, and council chairperson positions in Western Province during the forthcoming August 12 polls.

Among the notable adopted candidates is Geoffrey Lungwangwa from UPND who will contest the Nalikwanda constituency, Iris Kaingu for Mwandi constituency, Poniso Njeulu for Sinjembela constituency, and Independent MP Subulwa Mbololwa for Sioma constituency.

Announcing the adopted candidates at a media briefing in Lusaka today, PF Secretary General Davies Mwila said the party has adopted 6 women to contest as Members of Parliament in Western Province.

He has appealed to those that have not been adopted not to lose heart and to remain loyal and dedicated to the party.

Mr. Mwila has called on those that have not been adopted to rally behind the adopted candidates and that there are many other portfolios that one may be appointed to once the party wins the election.

And the PF Secretary-General has announced that the Central Committee has adopted and approved the 2021 to 2026 manifesto.

Mr. Mwila said the manifesto gives an account of all the key policies, programs, and projects that the PF has initiated and implemented since forming the Government in 2011.

He explains that the Manifesto also gives a clear roadmap of the policies, programs, and projects that the PF Government intends to initiate and implement from 2021 to 2026.

The Party Manifesto will be launched by President Edgar Lungu on Wednesday at Mulungushi International Conference Centre in Lusaka.

Previous articleMagistrate Court has set April 22 as Judgement day for former Minister of Community Development Emerine Kabanshi

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -
Loading...

Latest News

HeadlinesChief Editor - 0

PF adopts UPND MP Geoffrey Lungwangwa to contest on party ticket as they unveil candidates for Western Province

The Patriotic Front (PF) has announced its adopted candidates for parliamentary, mayoral, and council chairperson positions in Western Province...
Read more

More Articles In This Category

Chief Mukuni has reduced himself to a political cadre, he wont be allowed to incite violence-Kennedy Kamba

Feature Politics Chief Editor - 0
Patriotic Front (PF) Lusaka Province Chairperson Kennedy Kamba has said that chief Mukuni has reduced himself to a political cadre but he will not...
Read more

UPND youths stage midnight vigil at HH’s house as reports of his impending arrest intensify

Feature Politics Chief Editor - 19
Hundreds of UPND youths on Sunday night marched to Hakainde Hichilema’s residence in New Kasama where they kept vigil after reports resurfaced that Police...
Read more

Nkhuwa commissions community ablution block

Feature Politics Photo Editor - 15
Chingola Constituency Member of Parliament, Matthew Nkhuwa has commissioned a ' state of the art' ablution block at Amlo area in Chabanyama...
Read more

National Assembly staff urged to be professional.

Feature Politics Photo Editor - 1
Clerk of the National Assembly Cecilia Mbewe says all her staff uphold the public service ethics and professionalism to enhance performance as they execute...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

© Lusaka Times | All rights reserved.