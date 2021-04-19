The National Rugby League match between Kitwe rivals Diggers and KPF has been abandoned due to violent conduct by both sets of players.

Kabwe referee Ben Phiri was on Saturday forced to abandon this Week 4 match in Nkana West after a fracas among players.

Diggers were leading 15-12 with about 35 minutes remaining on the clock when Phiri discontinued the game.

One of the match officials say the ugly scenes on the pitch started when veteran KPF forward Benaya Mukwamba was brought down by an unidentified Diggers youngster.

“Benaya, a former Diggers player, was brought down by a Diggers youngster and fans from the terraces mocked him. It was at that moment when Benaya advanced forward and punched the youngster who also retaliated,” said the official who declined to be named.

“Both players received red cards but the game could not continue because a more rough game was expected from both sets of players.”

Zambia Rugby Union head of competition Enoch Shikabeta has also confirmed the abandonment of this game.

Meanwhile, Mufulira Leopards consolidated their stay at the top of the league after thrashing Lusaka 42-10 at the Leopards Cage in Mufulira.

Mufulira have opened a six point lead at the top with 18 points as sixth placed Lusaka remain stuck on six points after four matches played.

Defending champions and second placed Red Arrows were held to a frustrating 12-12 draw by Nkwazi in the Lusaka derby.

Arrows have 12 points with one abandoned game against Buffaloes.

Elsewhere, Green Eagles posted their second win of the season when edging Green Buffaloes 25-10 in Kabwe.