The Zambia Rugby Union has condemned the exchange of punches by players during the abandoned league match between Kitwe rivals Diggers and KPF at the weekend.

Diggers were leading 15-12 with about 35 minutes remaining when Kabwe referee Ben Phiri discontinued the game after players from both teams exchanged punches on the pitch.

ZRU Communications Manager Cecilia Tresha warned that the disciplinary and Competitions Committee will act on this matter as soon as it receives details from match officials and clubs involved.

‘As ZRU we value the ethics of rugby and will not let any team or individual tarnish the sport or indeed bring the name of the sport into disrepute,’ Tresha said.

‘Safety of our players, match officials and spectators is paramount, therefore the disciplinary and Competitions Committee will act on this matter with the seriousness it deserves as soon as all the details from the match officials and clubs involved are availed.’