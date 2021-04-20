9.5 C
America praise Zambia for maintaining peace

The American government has commended

President Edgar Lungu signing on the affidavit of oath for justice Flugency Chisanga when she was sworn in as Supreme Court Judge at State House
for his response to curb violence among political parties.

American Charge’ d’ Affairs to Zambia David Young says his government is looking forward to see a peaceful and credible elections as Zambia prepares for the August 12 general elections.

ZANIS reports that Mr Young was speaking when he paid a courtesy call on Central Province Minister Sydney Mushanga in Kabwe today.

Mr Young noted the importance of balancing and protecting human rights of citizens in the country.

And Central Province Minister Sydney Mushanga said government has continued to condemn violence and advocated for the application of the law in the country.

