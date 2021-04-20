Kasempa district in North-western province has received over 1,800 doses of the Oxford AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine.

Speaking when he received the doses, Kasempa District Commissioner, Phelosopher Chandamali hailed the occasion as a major landmark in the fight against COVID-19.

“The arrival of the 1850 COVID-19 vaccination doses in Kasempa district today is a major landmark in our fight against COVID-19,” Mr. Chandamali said.

He disclosed that the administering of the vaccination will be done in phases.

“As we have been informed by the Ministry of Health, Dr. Jonas Chanda, the vaccination will be administered in a phased approach,” Mr. Chandamali added.

He further disclosed that Frontline healthcare workers are the priority of the vaccination program. Mr. Chandamali encouraged the Frontline healthcare workers who are at high risk of contracting COVID19 based on the nature of the Job to get vaccinated.

“We depend on healthy healthcare workers to ensure that our community is also kept health,” He added.

Mr. Chandamali assured all the people who keep the core function of the society in a place that they will be vaccinated in the first phase of the campaign.

“Teachers, police officers, immigration officers, correctional facility staff, council workers, and those in transportation, Traditional and Religious leaders will also be vaccinated in the first phase of the vaccination campaign,” He added.

Mr. Chandamali thanked the government and the COVAX consortium for making the vaccination possible for the people of Kasempa.

Speaking at the same event Kasempa District Health Director, Buumba Bubala assured the residents of Kasempa that the vaccination campaign will start once it is launched at the provincial level.

“We are all aware that at the national level the vaccination has launched, the next thing to do is to wait for the province to launch, then the districts will also do their launch,” Dr. Bubala added.

She disclosed that communication will be made to the public when the district will launch the vaccination campaign.