By Field Ruwe EdD

CONVICTS AND FRAUDS (CONTINUED)

Nevers Mumba – Leader of the Movement for Multi-party Democracy



I have written about Nevers Mumba before, who by dint of strong personality stands out from the two gentlemen featured in the last segment—the dolt Chishimba Kambwili and the deceitful capitalist Fred Mmembe. Mumba has a fine physic—ample and erect, and possesses formidableness of a president. If you met him and Edgar Lungu on Cairo Road for the first time, you would think Lungu was his bodyguard. When he enters the room he instantly commands it even if he has gatecrashed. A lot of people feel comfortable around him because he has charm. He’s a good talker-cum-orator—a charismatic televangelist of fine rhetoric by Zambian standards. Had he stayed on course and followed the meandering path of his mentor evangelist Reinhard Bonnke, he would have raised a few from the dead and acquired the title of Prophet Nevers Mumba. By now he would be rubbing shoulders with the likes of Shepherd Bushiri, T.B. Joshua, Uebert Angel, and living in a pastor’s palace with a golden gate, a plane, Rolls Royce, and a Lamborghini.

But the glittering Mumba is not all that gold. His very charm shears his fortitude and takes away his ability to see his dream to fruition. His first dream was to become a soldier in the Zambian Army. He abandoned it and became a miner on the Copperbelt. In 1981, the 21-year-old Mumba was hired by Bonnke to work as an interpreter during his “Zambia Shall Be Saved” crusade. Mumba left the mines, and with an Associate Degree (Diploma) in Prosperity Theology in hand, he became a member of the World Faith movement and televangelism of the 1980s, charming Kenneth Kaunda, Frederick Chiluba and a good chunk of the citizenry. Out of the blues he became vice president of Zambia. Again his charm dragged him into the littleness of attempting to overshadow the man who appointed him. He was instantly fired for insubordination. Since then, his rise to the president of the MMD has been as rocky as the mountain he keeps trying to climb.

In truth, Mumba does not possess the elemental depth in its noblest intensity. Behind the charm is a Pied Piper who offers strong but delusive enticement and leads MMD enthusiastic followers to the fountain of futility. Indecisiveness is Mumba’s greatest enemy. What is absent in Nevers Mumba’s quest for greatness is the mental and imaginative focus to propel his dream. He lacks the acumen to marshal his charm and god-given talent into a mighty ball of success. Why? Mumba’s prosperity theology diploma has a lot to do with it.

Prosperity Theology stipulates that financial blessing and physical comfort are the will of God. By definition, Prosperity Theology places money before God. Black and White evangelicals around the world have made money the nucleus of their evangelism. They have concentrated on tithing—giving a percentage of one’s whole income, a minimum of 10% to the church, and they are not shy about it; they preach about it every Sunday and obstinately so. Riches beget avarice. Avarice is Mumba’s best friend. He has a propensity and preference for fine life. Typical of prosperity theologians, he would rather have a $225,000 Chateau Margaux for Holy Communion or for a lavish dinner; a fantasy that has led many evangelical pastors, including himself, to illegal conduct.

On September 11, 2018, Nevers Mumba’s world came crashing. ZNBC broke the news that the former vice president was guilty of two counts of abuse of authority of office. The two offences were committed when he served as Zambia’s High Commissioner to Canada. The news bulletin contained the most devastating sentence: “in this matter the ‘convict’ was charged with willful failure to comply with applicable procedure relating to management of public funds.” Here marked the end of Mumba’s chances of ever becoming president of Zambia.

I love the dedication and loyalty of most members of the MMD, some who are my relatives and friends. I respectfully say MMD will not win in August, perhaps never. Not under the stewardship of Nevers Mumba. Moving beyond August, a new Moses should be sought to turn his walking stick into a snake and lead the MMDlites across the River Jordan.

NEXT: TOP DRAWERS.

The next series are as revealing as they can get. I must alert all readers in advance that I don’t indulge in ad hominem attacks or stray into the private lives of my subjects. I do my homework bearing in mind all the people featured in my articles are public figures who chose to become politicians. All of them, including Alex Muliokela aspire to enter State House someday.

I do not belong to any political party. Politics is war without bloodshed and war is politics with bloodshed, said Mao Zedong. I am a professional. I fight my wars on the peripheral with only the pen as ammunition, often defending the ends of those Zambians who are unable or are afraid to speak up. When I see through the deception of a politician I raise alarm. If you think I am wrong, call me out like the rational person you are. Hit me with facts. Do not waste time going after my personal life under camouflage. Don’t be like young Peter Sinkamba and threaten me with your “dirty linen in public” baloney and drag my family and relatives into your folly. Your diaper could turn out more soiled than you think.

Click here for Part 11