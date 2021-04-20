9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Tuesday, April 20, 2021
type here...
Rural News
Updated:

Traditional leaders urged to promote peace

By editor
45 views
0
Rural News Traditional leaders urged to promote peace
editorhttp://www.lusakatimes.com

National Guidance and Religious Affairs Permanent Secretary (PS), Howard Sikwela, has called on traditional leaders in the country to preach peace before, during and after this year’s general elections.

Rev. Sikwela said the forthcoming elections should not divide the people in the country.

He noted that people should continue to co-exist even after the elections under the One Zambia One Nation Motto.

Rev Sikwela said this when he paid a courtesy call on Senior Chief Shakumbila of the Sala people in Mumbwa District.

And Senior Chief Shakumbila of the Sala people said he will continue working with government of the day.

The traditional leader said he does not see anything to warrant a change of government with the various on-going developments in his chiefdom.

Rev. Sikwela was in Mumbwa District to sensitize the traditional leaders on national values and principles.

Previous articlePART III: Who’s Who in Zambian 2021 Presidential Elections
Next articlePolice arrest public officer after he reported the theft of bicycles he stole

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -
Loading...

Latest News

HealthChief Editor - 0

Luapula launches Covid vaccine Program

Luapula Province has received 15,200 doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine under the Covax facility. Chief Kasoma Lwela of Chembe...
Read more

More Articles In This Category

Eastern completes 13 out 16 mini hospitals

Rural News Chief Editor - 7
The government has completed the construction of 13 out of 16 mini hospitals that were allocated to Eastern Province to enhance health services...
Read more

Senior Chieftainess Nkomesha calls for peaceful campaigns

Rural News Chief Editor - 9
Senior Chieftainess Nkomesha Mukamambo II of the Soli-speaking people of Chongwe district has called her subjects to be peaceful during this year's election period. ...
Read more

President Lungu Donates Bicycles to 100 Headmen in Dundumwezi

Rural News Chief Editor - 17
President Edgar Chagwa Lungu has given bicycles to all the 100 headmen in Chief Siachitema's area of Dundumwezi, Kalomo district, Southern province. Handing over...
Read more

Govt sends relief mealie meal to Kazungula

Rural News Photo Editor - 5
Kazungula District Commissioner Mutinta Musokotwane has commended government for aiding the people of Kazungula district with bags of mealie-meal. Ms. Musokotwane disclosed that three Chiefdoms...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

© Lusaka Times | All rights reserved.