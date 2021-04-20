9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Tuesday, April 20, 2021
Traditional leaders urged to promote peace

By Photo Editor
Photo Editorhttps://www.lusakatimes.com

National Guidance and Religious Affairs Permanent Secretary (PS), Howard Sikwela, has called on traditional leaders in the country to preach peace before, during and after this year’s general elections.

Rev. Sikwela said the forthcoming elections should not divide the people in the country.

He noted that people should continue to co-exist even after the elections under the One Zambia One Nation Motto.

ZANIS reports that Rev Sikwela said this when he paid a courtesy call on Senior Chief Shakumbila of the Sala people in Mumbwa District.

And Senior Chief Shakumbila of the Sala people said he will continue working with government of the day.

The traditional leader said he does not see anything to warrant a change of government with the various on-going developments in his chiefdom.

Rev. Sikwela was in Mumbwa District to sensitize the traditional leaders on national values and principles.

