9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Tuesday, April 20, 2021
type here...
General News
Updated:

Use money for intended purpose-DC

By Photo Editor
45 views
1
General News Use money for intended purpose-DC
Photo Editorhttps://www.lusakatimes.com

-Chembe District Commissioner, Mumba Mushitu has urged beneficiaries of the K540, 000 under the Cooperatives Development Initiative Program to use the money prudently.

Mr Mushitu explained that the empowerment fund is the initiative of Chembe Member of Parliament, Sebastian Kopulande

“When one cooperative is empowered, it means all families of the cooperative members will benefit hence the need to stick to the projects that you applied for when you are applying,” he said.

Speaking during the official opening of the two days training for selected cooperatives that want to venture into fish farming, Mr Mushitu said President Edgar Lungu is committed to ensuring that initiatives aimed at improving the welfare of the people are supported.

“President Edgar Lungu’s government is a pro poor government and you the residents of Chembe are on the President’s heart as he wants to see to it that you are no longer in poverty,” explained Mr Mushitu.

He further encouraged cooperatives to take advantage of the financial and economic empowerment programs that President Lungu and the Patriotic Front Government is giving to the vulnerable in society.

Previous articleTraditional leaders urged to promote peace
Next articleWorkers Compensation board opens branch in Muchinga

1 COMMENT

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -
Loading...

Latest News

General NewsPhoto Editor - 0

Workers Compensation board opens branch in Muchinga

Minister of Labour and Social Security, Joyce Simukoko has officially opened the Workers’ Compensation Fund Control Board (WCFCB)...
Read more

More Articles In This Category

Workers Compensation board opens branch in Muchinga

General News Photo Editor - 0
Minister of Labour and Social Security, Joyce Simukoko has officially opened the Workers’ Compensation Fund Control Board (WCFCB) branch in Chinsali, Muchinga province. ...
Read more

Ndola teenager Sentenced to Two years Jail with hard Labour for Trafficking in Marijuana

General News Chief Editor - 4
The Ndola Magistrate Court has sentenced a 19-year-old boy to two years imprisonment with hard labour for trafficking in marijuana. ...
Read more

Nathan Chanda police post commissioned

General News Chief Editor - 9
The government has commissioned the long-awaited Nathan Chanda Police post in Roan township whose works began in the year 2,000. The new police...
Read more

Private sector urged to support science, innovation education

General News Chief Editor - 3
Ministry of Higher Education Permanent Secretary Kayula Siame has urged the private sector to partner with government and support the growth of the science...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

© Lusaka Times | All rights reserved.