-Chembe District Commissioner, Mumba Mushitu has urged beneficiaries of the K540, 000 under the Cooperatives Development Initiative Program to use the money prudently.

Mr Mushitu explained that the empowerment fund is the initiative of Chembe Member of Parliament, Sebastian Kopulande

“When one cooperative is empowered, it means all families of the cooperative members will benefit hence the need to stick to the projects that you applied for when you are applying,” he said.

Speaking during the official opening of the two days training for selected cooperatives that want to venture into fish farming, Mr Mushitu said President Edgar Lungu is committed to ensuring that initiatives aimed at improving the welfare of the people are supported.

“President Edgar Lungu’s government is a pro poor government and you the residents of Chembe are on the President’s heart as he wants to see to it that you are no longer in poverty,” explained Mr Mushitu.

He further encouraged cooperatives to take advantage of the financial and economic empowerment programs that President Lungu and the Patriotic Front Government is giving to the vulnerable in society.