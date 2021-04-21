9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Wednesday, April 21, 2021
Entertainment News
Updated:

Dj V-Jezzy releases the video for ‘Commander’ featuring Yo Maps , Bowchase & T-Bwoy

By staff
staff

DJ V-Jezzy released the video for his single ‘Commander‘ off his album “Fuego”. The song features Bowchase, T-Bwoy and Yo Maps.

