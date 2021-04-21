9.5 C
Wednesday, April 21, 2021
Health care workers to receive vaccination monitoring training

The Zambia Medicines Regulatory Authority ZAMRA, in collaboration with the Ministry of Health has embarked on a nationwide sensitization and training of healthcare workers following the launch of the COVID-19 vaccination program last week.

This was contained in a statement released to ZANIS news in Lusaka today by ZAMRA Senior Public Relations Officer Christabel Mutale Iliamupu.

“The training is directed towards building capacity of health care workers in implementation of the vaccine programme that among other things include; identification, monitoring and reporting of adverse events following immunization(AEFI), ” Ms Iliamupu said.

Mrs. Iliamupu disclosed that research has shown that all medicines have potential to cause adverse effects, therefore this will training will facilitate timely decision making and intervention on adverse events through early detection, causality assessment and prevention as the vaccine is rolled out.

She has therefore appealed to all members of the public that have been vaccinated with the AstraZeneca vaccine to report any adverse events and suspected medical product quality problems to the authority for appropriate regulation action.

