Health
Kabwe Cholera vaccinations fruitful

Central Province Director of Health (PDH), Kennedy Kabuswe, says Kabwe district has achieved 97 per cent of oral cholera vaccinations.

Dr Kabuswe says preliminary data has shown that both the first and second round of oral cholera vaccination in the district have achieved 97 per cent of the 239, 135 targeted population.

The Provincial Health Chief was speaking in an interview with ZANIS in the area today and clarified that the oral cholera vaccine is targeted at anyone who is one year old and above.

He has attributed the impressive success rate to the overwhelming response by Kabwe residents, adding that the second round of oral cholera vaccination ended two days ago.

He has also explained that the oral cholera vaccination will only cover three districts in the province namely Kabwe, Ngabwe and Shibuyunji which are hotspots for the diarrhoeal diseases.

He said so far two districts have been done and that his team will soon be moving to Ngabwe which will be the last district.

And Dr Kabuswe has disclosed that the ongoing Mass Drugs Administration (MDA) for elephantiasis is progressing well in all the districts except Kabwe.

He stated that Kabwe delayed to commence the MDA due to some technical reasons but his team will soon be engaging the stakeholders to seek consensus that will be followed by the re-training of health workers.

He concluded that once consultation with stakeholders and the re-orientation of staff is done, then the exercise will commence for Kabwe.

