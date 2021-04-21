Government has released K1.8m to Kaoma District in Western Province for the vulnerable under the Social Cash Transfer (SCT).

District Commissioner, Vincent Mutti said the funds will be disbursed to the beneficiaries before the end of this week.

Ms Mutti stated that the release of the funds to the vulnerable in Kaoma, is a clear indication of President Edgar Lungu’s commitment in improving the welfare of people countrywide despite their political affiliations.

And Kaoma District Social Welfare Officer, Brian Kashimoto said the funds will benefit 5,781 beneficiaries on SCT and that payments would be done bi-monthly with effect from January 2021.

“The government has revised bi-monthly transfer amounts with effect from January 2021 as follows; households with disabled will now be getting K600 from K360 and other households like the chronically ill, the female headed, the aged, and child headed households will be receiving K300 from K180 every month,” Mr Kashimoto explained.

Mr Kashimoto thanked government for releasing the funds and pledged to ensure that it is given to the intended beneficiaries.

Currently the number of SCT beneficiaries in Western Province stands at 79, 464 and the number will soon increase to 101,000.