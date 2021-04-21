9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Wednesday, April 21, 2021
type here...
Entertainment News
Updated:

Killer father feels ‘forever guilty’ in prison

By staff
45 views
0
Entertainment News Killer father feels 'forever guilty' in prison
staff

Pemphani Zulu is serving life in prison for killing his own children following a domestic dispute. But he claims that it was all a tragic accident.

Previous articleNkana Promise to Impress Against Pyramids in Make-or-Break CAF date

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -
Loading...

Latest News

Entertainment Newsstaff - 0

Killer father feels ‘forever guilty’ in prison

Pemphani Zulu is serving life in prison for killing his own children following a domestic dispute. But he claims...
Read more

More Articles In This Category

Dj V-Jezzy releases the video for ‘Commander’ featuring Yo Maps , Bowchase & T-Bwoy

Entertainment News staff - 1
DJ V-Jezzy released the video for his single 'Commander' off his album “Fuego”. The song features Bowchase, T-Bwoy and Yo Maps. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=pzJ5Fi5aU4U
Read more

Roberto collaborates with Tanzanian artist Ibraah on “Work”

Entertainment News staff - 3
Zambia’s award winning singer ROBERTO releases the video for his single Work that features Tanzanian artist, Ibraah, The song is off his forthcoming EP, dubbed JOURNEY...
Read more

Chanda Mbao presents Zambian Hip-Hop History Episode 1 featuring Holstar

Entertainment News staff - 4
Chanda Mbao presents the first episode of a Zambia Hip-hop history series. He had this to say about the series; "I'm a big believer in...
Read more

Movie review: Judas and the Black Messiah

Entertainment News staff - 0
Bill O'Neal infiltrates the Black Panther Party per FBI Agent Mitchell and J. Edgar Hoover. As Party Chairman Fred Hampton ascends, falling for a...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

© Lusaka Times | All rights reserved.