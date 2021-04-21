9.5 C
Napsa Stars Shine , Nkana Tumble as Continental Race Nears End

The sun is quickly setting on Zambia’s envoys in this season’s CAF Confederation Cup campaign but Napsa Stars fared better than Nkana during Wednesday’s penultimate round of group matches.

At National Heroes Stadium in Lusaka, Doisy Soko’s 53rd minute goal handed Napsa their debut group stage triumph in a 1-0 result that also ended Moroccan club RSB Berkane’s CAF Confederation Cup title defence.

Napsa stay bottom of Group B on 4 points, Berkane are third on 5 points but cannot catch Coton Sport of Cameroon and JS Kabylie of Algeria who occupy the top two on 9 points with a match to spare.

JSK went top of Group B on Wednesday following a 2-1 win in Cameroon.

At Levy Mwanawasa Stadium in Ndola, Nkana stayed put at number three after losing 1-0 to second placed Pyramids of Egypt and are 6 and 9 points respectively heading into next Wednesday’s final Group D matches.

Abdalla Mohamed’s 77th minute goal virtually ended Nkana’s quarterfinal interests in this season’s competition.

Meanwhile, runaway leaders Raja Casablanca who host Nkana next week won 3-0 away in Tanzania at bottom placed Namungo who have zero points at the end of round five.

Raja has maximum 15 points.  

