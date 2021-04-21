Traders at Nyanji market in Ndola’s Twapia ward have joined efforts with the local authority to have the area legally structured.

ZANIS reports that this follows the degazzeting of the trading site by the Ndola city council (NCC) in a full council meeting held recently.

NCC public relations Manager Rabbeca Mushota said in a phone interview that the council was only providing technical advice and the project is solely being undertaken by the community.

And speaking in an interview, Twapia Councillor Gilbert Musonda confirmed the development and that works on site have commenced.

He said the project is estimated to cost K600 thousand and will accommodate a market shelter, an ablution block with piped water.

He has since appealed to stakeholders and well-wishers to contribute towards the project in monetary or materials form.

“The decision by the council to make the area a legal trading place is a boost for them to see to it that they trade in a conducive environment. We need poles, pipes, stones, bricks, sand, and cement to bring the project to fruition, we need the input of every citizenry,” he said.

And a traders found at the site expressed eagerness to have a sheltered market as they have for many years traded on open space.

Both Mary Muchemwa and Martin Mwale said trading at the Nyanji market has been compromised due to lack of sanitary facilities.

“Marketers usually come to Nyanji for their orders of agriculture produce, especially vegetables. But there is a business challenge we face at this site namely shelter, access to clean water, and toilets.