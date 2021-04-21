9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Wednesday, April 21, 2021
type here...
General News
Updated:

Nyanji Market to be constructed

By Photo Editor
45 views
0
General News Nyanji Market to be constructed
Photo Editorhttps://www.lusakatimes.com

Traders at Nyanji market in Ndola’s Twapia ward have joined efforts with the local authority to have the area legally structured.

ZANIS reports that this follows the degazzeting of the trading site by the Ndola city council (NCC) in a full council meeting held recently.

NCC public relations Manager Rabbeca Mushota said in a phone interview that the council was only providing technical advice and the project is solely being undertaken by the community.

And speaking in an interview, Twapia Councillor Gilbert Musonda confirmed the development and that works on site have commenced.

He said the project is estimated to cost K600 thousand and will accommodate a market shelter, an ablution block with piped water.

He has since appealed to stakeholders and well-wishers to contribute towards the project in monetary or materials form.

“The decision by the council to make the area a legal trading place is a boost for them to see to it that they trade in a conducive environment. We need poles, pipes, stones, bricks, sand, and cement to bring the project to fruition, we need the input of every citizenry,” he said.

And a traders found at the site expressed eagerness to have a sheltered market as they have for many years traded on open space.

Both Mary Muchemwa and Martin Mwale said trading at the Nyanji market has been compromised due to lack of sanitary facilities.

“Marketers usually come to Nyanji for their orders of agriculture produce, especially vegetables. But there is a business challenge we face at this site namely shelter, access to clean water, and toilets.

Previous articleShepolopolo Handed Tough Olympic Draw

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -
Loading...

Latest News

General NewsPhoto Editor - 0

Nyanji Market to be constructed

Traders at Nyanji market in Ndola's Twapia ward have joined efforts with the local authority to have the area...
Read more

More Articles In This Category

Kaoma receives SCT funds

General News Photo Editor - 2
Government has released K1.8m to Kaoma District in Western Province for the vulnerable under the Social Cash Transfer (SCT). District Commissioner, Vincent Mutti said...
Read more

ECL Multipurpose cooperatives empowers Mambwe youth and women

General News Photo Editor - 2
The Edgar Chagwa Lungu Multi-purpose Empowerment Cooperative has empowered various youth and women groups in Mambwe district with assorted items as capital to enhance...
Read more

Government working on climate resistant crops

General News Photo Editor - 3
Government on the Copperbelt Province has embarked on an exercise to identify crops that are climate resistant. ZANIS reports that the District Agriculture Coordinating...
Read more

Zambia elected Vice-President of UN Disability Rights body

General News Chief Editor - 5
Zambia has been elected as one of the four Vice Presidents of the United Nations Conference of the State Parties to the Convention on...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

© Lusaka Times | All rights reserved.