Thursday, April 22, 2021
Banda impressed with rehab works at Chalimbana local government training college

Government says it is impressed with rehabilitation works on Chalimbana local government training college in Chongwe district which has reached an advanced stage.

Local Government Minister Dr. Charles Banda says the Institute which has been transformed into a modern state of the art learning facility will help staff from various local authorities to enhance skills in various fields which will enable them to carry out their duties effectively.

He said government decided to partner with the German governments to work on the infrastructure at the learning facility which was old because it has a rich historical background and has contributed towards improved delivery of services by staff from different councils.

Dr Banda said when he inspected progress of works at the institute in the company of Chongwe member of Parliament Japhen Mwakalombe in Chongwe.

He disclosed that the first phase of the project which was funded by GIZ and KVW at a cost of £8000 000 million is almost complete.

” The first phase costed £ 8000 000 million. We are yet to implement the second phase of the project at a cost of £2000 000 million which will focus on rehabilitating old staff houses, landscaping and roads within the premises of the institute,” Dr. Banda said.

Dr. Banda further called on students at the institution to take care of the new infrastructure for future generations to benefit from the training institute.

Meanwhile, Chongwe member of Parliament Japhen Mwakalombe commended the ministry of local government and the German government for joint efforts made to improve service delivery in councils by upgrading the learning institution.

Mr. Mwakalombe also expressed happiness with the creation of formal and informal employment resulting from the rehabilitation of the institute.

ZCCM-IH advised to take good care of miners

National Union for Miners and Allied Workers ( NMAWU ) has appealed to Zambia Consolidated Copper Mines...
