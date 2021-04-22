9.5 C
Thursday, April 22, 2021
Sports
Beston Chambeshi Back as Ailing Nkana Coach

Beston Chambeshi has returned to Nkana as head coach following last week’s departure of Kelvin Kaindu.

The FAZ Super Division champions who are currently fighting for their top-flight survival confirmed Chambeshi’s appointment on Thursday.

Chambeshi returns to Nkana for the third time after a two-year stint at FAZ National First Division side Kansanshi Dynamos.

“It was not an easy decision to make to come back but I believe I belong to this team and my blood is Nkana, so I decided to come back and help the team,”Chambsehi said.

Chambeshi takes over from Kaindu who left the post last week after collecting just one point from his last seven league games in charge.

Those results left Nkana slumped second from last inside the relegation zone on 21 points from as many matches played with thirteen games left to save themselves from demotion for the first time since they returned to top-flight football in 2010.

Chambeshi’s previous appointments as Nkana coach were in May 2014 and June 2017.

He earlier acted as head coach in 2002 when he took over from his ex-boss Patrick Phiri under whom he worked as his long-serving assistant.  

