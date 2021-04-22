9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Thursday, April 22, 2021
type here...
General News
Updated:

Educate people on mobile money platforms, BoZ urged

By Photo Editor
45 views
0
General News Educate people on mobile money platforms, BoZ urged
Photo Editorhttps://www.lusakatimes.com

Senior Chief Kanong’esha of the Lunda speaking people in Mwinilunga district, Northwestern Province has called on the Bank of Zambia to start sensitizing people on the use of mobile money platforms in his chiefdom.

Senior Chief Kanong’esha said people in his chiefdom, women especially lack basic information on the safe usage of mobile money platforms.

Chief Kanong’esha said this when Bank of Zambia Deputy Governor in charge of operations, Francis Chipimo paid a courtesy call on him at his palace in Mwinilunga.

He said it is important that his subjects understand safe ways of using electronic transactions as it is the most efficient way of carrying out financial transactions.

” I am calling on you the Bank of Zambia to come and educate our women and youths to have knowledge on mobile money transactions. We are now in the new world of technology which needs everyone to understand how to use mobile money,” he said.

Senior Chief Kanong’esha said the establishment of technological infrastructure by government is a good move which shows that it has taken a lead in providing safe and easy financial transaction means for its citizens.

The Traditional leader further appealed to the Bank of Zambia to increase sensitization efforts aimed at teaching people on how to differentiate fake and real bank notes.

And Dr Chipimo said it is important that people are made aware of the need to transact using new technologies as they are safe and convenient.

Dr Chipimo said the Bank of Zambia will further continue engaging stakeholders on the safe usage of mobile money platforms.

“Your Royal Highness, we shall work together with chiefdoms and educate people on the importance of new technology platforms for financial transactions, that will help citizens to have more knowledge on mobile money transactions,” he said.

Previous articleCOVID-19 vaccine is safe-Makebi

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -
Loading...

Latest News

General NewsPhoto Editor - 0

Educate people on mobile money platforms, BoZ urged

Senior Chief Kanong’esha of the Lunda speaking people in Mwinilunga district, Northwestern Province has called on the Bank of...
Read more

More Articles In This Category

Southern Chiefs hail President Lungu

General News Chief Editor - 2
President Edgar Lungu says peace and all democratic tenants are guaranteed as the country heads to the August 12th 2021 General Elections. And chiefs from...
Read more

President Lungu should Fire Police Chief for failing to find the abducted Hatembos

General News Chief Editor - 4
Leader for the opposition Economic and Equity Party (EEP) Chilufya Tayali has called on his Excellency, President Edgar Lungu to fire the Inspector General...
Read more

BOZ keeps an eye on Kasenseli gold mine

General News Photo Editor - 7
Bank of Zambia (BOZ) Deputy Governor in charge of Operations Francis Chipimo has expressed happiness with the works at Kasenseli Gold mine in...
Read more

Over 1000 new jobs created in first quarter

General News Photo Editor - 7
The Zambia Development Agency (c) has disclosed that government created more than 1000 jobs during first quarter OF 2021. ZDA Policy and Research Manager,...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

© Lusaka Times | All rights reserved.