Senior Chief Kanong’esha of the Lunda speaking people in Mwinilunga district, Northwestern Province has called on the Bank of Zambia to start sensitizing people on the use of mobile money platforms in his chiefdom.

Senior Chief Kanong’esha said people in his chiefdom, women especially lack basic information on the safe usage of mobile money platforms.

Chief Kanong’esha said this when Bank of Zambia Deputy Governor in charge of operations, Francis Chipimo paid a courtesy call on him at his palace in Mwinilunga.

He said it is important that his subjects understand safe ways of using electronic transactions as it is the most efficient way of carrying out financial transactions.

” I am calling on you the Bank of Zambia to come and educate our women and youths to have knowledge on mobile money transactions. We are now in the new world of technology which needs everyone to understand how to use mobile money,” he said.

Senior Chief Kanong’esha said the establishment of technological infrastructure by government is a good move which shows that it has taken a lead in providing safe and easy financial transaction means for its citizens.

The Traditional leader further appealed to the Bank of Zambia to increase sensitization efforts aimed at teaching people on how to differentiate fake and real bank notes.

And Dr Chipimo said it is important that people are made aware of the need to transact using new technologies as they are safe and convenient.

Dr Chipimo said the Bank of Zambia will further continue engaging stakeholders on the safe usage of mobile money platforms.

“Your Royal Highness, we shall work together with chiefdoms and educate people on the importance of new technology platforms for financial transactions, that will help citizens to have more knowledge on mobile money transactions,” he said.