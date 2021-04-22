9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Thursday, April 22, 2021
type here...
Sports
Updated:

Konkola Blades Restore 3 Point Lead in Promotion Race

By sports
45 views
0
Sports Konkola Blades Restore 3 Point Lead in Promotion Race
sportshttp://www.lusakatimes.com

Konkola Blades have restored their three point lead at the top of the FAZ National Division 1 table after edging 2-1 Police College in a delayed Week 24 match at Konkola Stadium.

Victor Mubanga and Kunda Kabila contributed a goal each for the Chililabombwe side in this midweek match.

The win moved Konkola to 49 points, three ahead of second placed Kansanshi Dynamos, after 24 rounds of matches played.

Konkola have since shifted focus to Sunday’s away encounter against third placed Kafue Celtic in Lusaka.

Celtic are seven points behind Konkola.

Konkola have already arrived in the capital city in readiness for the battle against Celtic.

FAZ National Division 1 – Week 25 Fixtures

24/04/21

Mpulungu vs Chambishi

Kansanshi vs ZESCO Malaiti

ZESCO Shockers vs Nchanga Rangers

National Assembly vs FC MUZA

Kafue Celtic vs Konkola Blades

25/04/21

Livingstone Pirates vs City of Lusaka

Gomes vs Mufulira Wanderers

Police College vs Trident

Previous articleNcube congratulated for promoting entrepreneurship

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -
Loading...

Latest News

Sportssports - 0

Konkola Blades Restore 3 Point Lead in Promotion Race

Konkola Blades have restored their three point lead at the top of the FAZ National Division 1 table after...
Read more

More Articles In This Category

Power Dynamos Fail to Reclaim Third Place

Sports sports - 0
Power Dynamos failed to return to the top four today following a 0-0 home draw against Green Eagles at Arthur Davies Stadium in Kitwe. Eagles...
Read more

Beston Chambeshi Back as Ailing Nkana Coach

Sports sports - 2
Beston Chambeshi has returned to Nkana as head coach following last week’s departure of Kelvin Kaindu. The FAZ Super Division champions who are currently fighting...
Read more

Napsa Stars Shine , Nkana Tumble as Continental Race Nears End

Sports sports - 0
The sun is quickly setting on Zambia's envoys in this season's CAF Confederation Cup campaign but Napsa Stars fared better than Nkana during Wednesday's...
Read more

Shepolopolo Handed Tough Olympic Draw

Sports sports - 4
Shepolopolo will be in interesting company in Tokyo this July following the completion of the 2020 Olympic Games Women’s Football Tournament draws today at...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

© Lusaka Times | All rights reserved.