Konkola Blades have restored their three point lead at the top of the FAZ National Division 1 table after edging 2-1 Police College in a delayed Week 24 match at Konkola Stadium.

Victor Mubanga and Kunda Kabila contributed a goal each for the Chililabombwe side in this midweek match.

The win moved Konkola to 49 points, three ahead of second placed Kansanshi Dynamos, after 24 rounds of matches played.

Konkola have since shifted focus to Sunday’s away encounter against third placed Kafue Celtic in Lusaka.

Celtic are seven points behind Konkola.

Konkola have already arrived in the capital city in readiness for the battle against Celtic.

FAZ National Division 1 – Week 25 Fixtures

24/04/21

Mpulungu vs Chambishi

Kansanshi vs ZESCO Malaiti

ZESCO Shockers vs Nchanga Rangers

National Assembly vs FC MUZA

Kafue Celtic vs Konkola Blades

25/04/21

Livingstone Pirates vs City of Lusaka

Gomes vs Mufulira Wanderers

Police College vs Trident