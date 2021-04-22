A Lusaka resident and Civic Activist, Joseph Busenga has sued the Attorney General in the Constitutional Court seeking interpretation of Articles 106 and 70 of the Constitution which deal with the question of eligibility of Presidential candidates and Parliamentary candidates respectively.

Busenga in public interest seeks clarification as to whether a person that has been elected twice, sworn in twice and has exercised the powers of President is eligible to be elected a third time in view of the clear provisions of Article 106(3) of the Constitution which provide otherwise.

He is further seeking interpretation of Article 70(2)(f) vis a vis eligibility of a convicted person who is serving a suspended sentence to be elected as Member of Parliament.