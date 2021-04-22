9.5 C
Power Dynamos failed to return to the top four today following a 0-0 home draw against Green Eagles at Arthur Davies Stadium in Kitwe.

Eagles were the first to have a taste on goal in the second minute when Amity Shamende’s shot was collected by Power goalkeeper Lawrence Mulenga.

But Power had the lion’s share of chances in the opening half starting with Benson Sakala’s 7th minute shot that went wide.

Then, Godfrey Ngwenya sent his 28th minute effort high, and a couple of minutes later, Kennedy Musonda’s attempt was saved by Eagles goalkeeper Kenneth Mwaanga.

Power then had the woodwork to thank in the 70th minute when Shamende saw his penalty kick hit the beam and the ball was instantly cleared away by the Power backline.

Eagles were awarded the penalty after Biston Banda fouled Eagles striker Emmanuel Mukosha.

The result sees Power stay put at number five on 36 points, one point behind fourth  placed Buildcon and a further two points adrift of Forest  Rangers who stayed third after Wednesday’s 1-0 away loss at relegation fighting Lumwana  Radiants.

And staying on the relegation angle, Green Buffaloes beat Young Green Eagles 1-0 at Nkoloma Stadium in Lusaka to ease their demotion woes.

But Buffaloes stay inside bottom four relegation zone at number 16 on 26 points and have five points more than defending FAZ Super Division champions Nkana who are just below then in second from last on 21 points.

Buffaloes are now a point behind 15th placed Lumwana Radiants, Napsa Stars and Indeni who are all tied on 27 points while Young Eagles are just ahead of the latter at number 12 on 28 points.

