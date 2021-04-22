Leader for the opposition Economic and Equity Party (EEP) Chilufya Tayali has called on his Excellency, President Edgar Lungu to fire the Inspector General of Police Kakoma Kanganja for failing to find the abducted Hatembos.

Mr Tayali said during a briefing in Lusaka yesterday that the IG has been a let-down adding that failure to find the Hatembos erodes public confidence in the service.

Pheluna Hatembo and Milton are the witnesses in the case involving UPND leader Hakainde Hichilema where he is accused of fraudulently acquiring farm number 1924 in Kalomo.

The opposition leader charged that the abduction of the duo is Mr Hichilema’s doing.

Mr Tayali said there is evidence that Mr Hichilema forged documents to obtain the land.

He wondered why police are failing to resolve the issue and said if the Head of State fails to fire the police IG he will, “go naked and protest.”

“I think President Edgar Lungu ought to act especially on Kakoma Kanganja because he is on a Six (6) months Performance Contract. I want to state it categorically that he must fire Kakoma Kanganja. Ba Kakoma Kanganja has failed. Actually, he has got so much patience. The way President Edgar Lungu treats these people, you would think that they are his children,” he said.

He mentioned that he has been complaining about the performance of the IG from time immemorial.

Mr. Tayali said Mr. Kanganja does not give confidence and that the Head of State has been too lenient on him.

“Can we have confidence in the Police when you have two grown people missing? Relatives went to the Police, reported the matter…….and the Police seem to have no clue to find where they are,” he said.

“What is going on? Even the forgery case itself, they recorded a warn and caution. The warn and caution is on ice. Why is the warn and caution on ice ba Kanganja? Is it that you have found out that there is no case? I know sometimes they talk about the DPP. Has the DPP given her legal opinion that there is no case? When we can clearly see that there is forgery here. They are letting us down!”