Vice president, Inonge Wina has called on Patriotic Front(PF) members in Northwestern Province to help fight voter apathy by encouraging people to vote in the August 12 general elections.

Mrs Wina said voter apathy is an enemy that should be fought by everyone and not left to the Electoral Commission of Zambia (ECZ) alone.

She said all registered citizens should be encouraged to turn out and exercise their right to vote.

ZANIS reports that Mrs Wina was speaking in Solwezi today when she addressed PF party officials.

She called on the members to stop bickering and work together in order to win the forthcoming elections.

“This is not time for you to be bickering, put aside all your differences and work as one. A divided house cannot achieve anything,” Mrs Wina said.

She advised the party officials to campaign for candidates will be adopted by the Central Committee adding that those who will not be adopted should not leave the party.

“The boat is big to accommodate everyone and still has space, so those that will not be adopted after the Central Committee makes its selection, should not leave the party but should work with whoever will be chosen,” she said.

“We have a mammoth task to ensure that we remain united and work as one big family if we are to win the elections,” Mrs Wina said.

She also encouraged the members to refrain from engaging in acts that will bring the name of the party into ridicule.

Speaking earlier, PF Provincial Chairperson, Koshita Shengamo said the party is intact and ready to win the forthcoming elections.

Mr Shengamo said members are geared to campaign and work towards the PF winning a good number of parliamentary seats.