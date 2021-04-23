9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Friday, April 23, 2021
The proposed 24 hours economy in PF Manifesto will create jobs for Zambians-Habazoka

The Economic Association of Zambia president Dr. Lubinda Habazoka says the proposed 24 hours economy enshrined in the 2021/ 2026 PF Manifesto is very important and it will create jobs for Zambians.

Speaking when he featured on the PF Interactive Forum in Lusaka, Dr. Habaazoka said national development is what the country need for it to survive.

Dr. Habaazoka said running a 24 hours economy is what is required to stir economic growth.

He said in a country where the resources are scarce, introducing shifts among workers is a good idea saying this will help the country continue making wealth round the clock.

He said restricting working hours to a particular time is tantamount to limiting the economic activities in the country.

” Converting an economy to a 24 hours economy, will create jobs for citizens and it will enable those who have the capacity to work at night to do so,” he said.

Meanwhile Dr. Habaazoka has welcomed the latest Fitch rating because it shows the positive economic outlook of the country.

Dr. Habaazoka said one of the conditions used for rating was the stability of the local kwacha.

He said Zambia did not default its debt liability and this provided confidence among the creditors.

