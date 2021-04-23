9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Friday, April 23, 2021
Feature Politics
Updated:

UPND to leadership Women warns Edith Nawakwi over he continued verbal attack on HH

By Chief Editor
United Party for National Development (UPND) Women have warned opposition FDD President Edith Nawakwi over her continued verbal attacks on party leader, Hakainde Hichilema, advising her to be ashamed of her actions which led to the death of National Prosecutor Nsama Nsama and citizen Joseph Kaunda.

UPND deputy National Chairperson for women, Grace Tavaris says Ms Nawakwi’s unwavering desire to see Mr Hichilema incarcerated over the alleged disappearance of Kalomo siblings was a clear indication that she doesn’t care about the lives that were lost on the fateful December 23rd 2020.

Ms Tavaris said it was regrettable that an opposition political party leader whose duty was to offer checks and balances to the ruling party has taken the route of attacking her fellow opposition leader when the country had a lot of challenges that need collective redress.

And UPND Deputy Secretary-General Gertrude Imenda noted that it was regrettable that Ms Nawakwi’s major interest was the arrest and imprisonment of Mr Hichilema when major issues affecting Zambia’s economy remained unresolved by those in power and wondered how all of a sudden Ms Nawakwi has started taking keen interest in advocating for the welfare of families that were not hers.

Rural Development Chairperson, Grace Chibwa accused Ms Nawakwi of “dampening” the shinning image of gallant women who have served in various positions of influence in Zambia and beyond.

