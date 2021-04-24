9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Saturday, April 24, 2021
type here...
Economy
Updated:

Zambia is projected to have a bumper maize harvest this year, says Minister of Agriculture

By Chief Editor
45 views
0
Economy Zambia is projected to have a bumper maize harvest this year,...
Chief Editorhttp://www.lusakatimes.com

Minister of Agriculture Michael Katambo has expressed optimism that the country is poised for a bumper harvest this year.

Mr. Katambo says despite flush floods recorded in most farming areas, he is confident that the country will record a favorable harvest.

Mr Katambo has disclosed to the media that he will on May 1st, 2021 announce the crop focus survey to avail the country of the actual harvest figures.

“Of course we experienced floods, dry spells in certain areas but the outlook is not bad, it’s only a certain percentage hectarage of what has been planted,” he said.

Meanwhile, Mr. Katambo has urged farmers not to sell all their produce but instead make a reserve for household consumption.

Mr. Katambo said farmers should only sell surplus produce to safeguard household food security.

“Household food security is key and farmers should only sell that which is surplus to them and leave something for home consumption, this will also ensure that we attain National food security,” he said.

Previous articlePresident Lungu is committed to Zambia holding the most peaceful elections ever-Inonge Wina

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -
Loading...

Latest News

EconomyChief Editor - 0

Zambia is projected to have a bumper maize harvest this year, says Minister of Agriculture

Minister of Agriculture Michael Katambo has expressed optimism that the country is poised for a bumper harvest this year. Mr....
Read more

More Articles In This Category

Government will continue to prioritise people’s resilience to climate change in 8NDP – Hon. Chiteme

Economy Chief Editor - 6
The Minister of National Development Planning Hon. Alexander Chiteme, MP, says the Government will ensure that the Eighth National Development Plan (8NDP) focuses on...
Read more

Bank of Zambia purchases 282.79 Kilogrammes of gold since last December

Economy Chief Editor - 5
The Bank of Zambia has purchased 282.79 Kilogrammes of gold since December, 2020 at a cost of K345.6 million from Kansanshi Copper Mining (...
Read more

Mukwita urges youth to take up entrepreneurship

Economy Chief Editor - 13
Zambia’s Ambassador to Germany, Anthony Mukwita has challenged Zambian young people studying in Germany to plan to go into entrepreneurship after their graduation...
Read more

Government transforms cassava into an industrial crop

Economy Chief Editor - 0
The government has transformed cassava into an industrial crop following the launch of the Sunbird Bioenergy Zambia cassava project in Kawambwa District of...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

© Lusaka Times | All rights reserved.