Minister of Agriculture Michael Katambo has expressed optimism that the country is poised for a bumper harvest this year.

Mr. Katambo says despite flush floods recorded in most farming areas, he is confident that the country will record a favorable harvest.

Mr Katambo has disclosed to the media that he will on May 1st, 2021 announce the crop focus survey to avail the country of the actual harvest figures.

“Of course we experienced floods, dry spells in certain areas but the outlook is not bad, it’s only a certain percentage hectarage of what has been planted,” he said.

Meanwhile, Mr. Katambo has urged farmers not to sell all their produce but instead make a reserve for household consumption.

Mr. Katambo said farmers should only sell surplus produce to safeguard household food security.

“Household food security is key and farmers should only sell that which is surplus to them and leave something for home consumption, this will also ensure that we attain National food security,” he said.