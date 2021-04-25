Zambia has today joined the rest of the globe to commemorate world malaria day, under the theme “Zero Malaria” which falls today April 25, 2021.

Minister of Health Jonas Chanda said as the country fights the Covid-19 pandemic, every individual should not lose focus of other deadly diseases like malaria.

Dr. Chanda stated that although notable tremendous progress has been made in curbing malaria worldwide, the African continent and Zambia still grieve a preventable 384,000 malaria deaths annually.

“Zambia remains steadfast in its prevention programmes including distribution of insecticide-treated nets, indoor residual spraying, testing for and treatment of malaria as well as use of intermittent preventive treatment in pregnant women,” he said.

He expressed excitement to note that there is remarkable progress in the development of an ant- malaria vaccine, with successful trials conducted by international health experts in Burkina Faso showing 77 per cent efficacy and now in the final stages before starting large scale clinical trials.

“Many global health experts believe an efficacious and safe malaria vaccine is a game changer in the progress towards malaria elimination,” he said.

And Dr. Chanda has reiterated that incidents of blood clotting after receiving the Covid-19 vaccination are extremely rare and where they occurred, they are detected early and are treatable.

“I am pleased to report that the Covid-19 vaccination campaign has now been rolled out to all the ten provinces in the country. Yesterday 1,469 people received the vaccine country-wide, bringing the cumulative number of vaccinated persons to 14, 012,” he disclosed.

Meanwhile, Dr. Chanda said 41 new Covid-19 cases have been recorded in the last 24 hours, out of 3,338 tests conducted.

He said this translates into the cumulative number of confirmed cases to date to 91,358.

And 39 patients are admitted to isolation facilities nationally with 32 on oxygen therapy and eight critically ill.

“We report 171 dicharges from both home Covid-19 isolation facilities and home management, bringing the cumulative number of recoveries to 89,574. And regrettably we lost one patient to Covid-19 in the last 24 hours, bringing the cumulative number of deaths recorded to 1, 246,” he explained.