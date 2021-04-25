Secretary General of the Patriotic Front ( PF), Davies Mwila says the party will adopt candidates that have been chosen by the people at the grassroots to contest the August 12, general elections in all parts of the country.

And the United Church of Zambia (UCZ) in Luanshya has supported the candidature of President Edgar Lungu as the presidential candidate in the August 12, general elections.

Mr. Mwila said the party was carefully still considering the applications and will announce the adopted candidates at all levels on May 12th 2021.

“We as the central committee are not going to choose people because they want to contest the election but will only pick those candidates preferred by the people as the people are the ones that vote and should drive the choice that will be made by the party,” he explained.

He added that “It doesn’t mean that because you applied then you should be selected, many people have applied for various positions from member of parliament to mayors and councilors but the party will only pick one person preferred by the people to represent the party in the August 12, elections”.

He has meanwhile implored those that will not been adopted to remain loyal to the party saying they will be appointed to other responsibilities.

Mr. Mwila said the party members should remain united, loving and supportive to one another even after the adoptions.

He also appealed to the church to pray for politicians and party leaders as the nation heads towards the polls.

The PF secretary general said Zambia is larger than the politicians hence the need to pray for love and unity among political players.

He was speaking in Luanshya today when he attended a special fundraising church service of the United Church of Zambia Cathedral.

Mr. Mwila said government values the continued partnership that the church has shown in national development.

“The church plays an important role in issues if national development and the UCZ in particular has partnered with government in issues of health and education,” he said.

Mr. Mwila said government will always support initiatives that are in line with the party manifesto of fostering development in all parts of the country.

“I urge you to read Exodus 4:8, which symbolizes the importance of church and giving, and I therefore appeal to each person here to search their hearts and contribute towards the finishing of this this cathedral with a full heart,” he said.

.

And UCZ Presbyterian Bishop Chilufya Bowa said the church supports the candidature of President Edgar Lungu which was unanimously arrived at during the recently held PF national convention.

Bishop Bowa said his church always supports the government of the day hence it is indebted to government involvement and contribution towards the construction of the cathedral.

“We are always grateful to the republican President Edgar Lungu whom in 2016 contributed K250, 000 towards the construction of this church and will always support government activities in the district,” he said.

He said the cathedral was almost ready for commissioning but was only awaiting the installation of auditorium chairs and visual and audio implements which are all valued at K5 million.

He said the remaining parts were the reason why the church has held a fundraising service where it invited the PF secretary general and the local business community to help in raising funds to complete the works.

He said so far, the church has raised K733, 800 towards the K5 million needed to complete the project.

The service was also attended by Chifubu Member of Parliament Frank Ng’ambi, the PF provincial committee and party mayoral and MP candidates, Luanshya District Commissioner Patrick Maipambe, Luanshya mayor Nathan Chanda, who is also aspiring Roan constituency candidate, and his contender Joel Chibuye among other notable ruling party members and the Luanshya business community.