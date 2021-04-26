9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Monday, April 26, 2021
Economy
Updated:

Auditor General Warns People Mismanaging public funds

By Chief Editor
Auditor General Dick Sichembe says his office, working with other law enforcement agencies, will ensure that people mismanaging public resources are brought to book.

Addressing Heads of Department in Chinsali District today, Dr. Sichembe advised the officers to manage public resources with transparency, openness and humility.

He said his office is mandated to provide Zambians with assurances that public resources are being utilised efficiently and in a transparent manner.

Dr. Sichembe also noted that effective use of public resources is key to national development and benefits citizens through construction of better schools, hospitals and roads among others.

The Auditor-General revealed that his office has since embarked on a nationwide stakeholder engagement of public officers aimed at enhancing transparency and accountability in the use of public resources.

And Muchinga Province Deputy Permanent Secretary Jonathan Ng’onga said the performance audit has already started and there is need to spread resources across all the five pillars.

Mr. Ng’onga said the province has been working hard to observe prudent utilization of public resources as evident with the construction of structures such as the new Civic centre.

Dr. Sichembe is on a tour of Muchinga and Northern Provinces inspecting public projects and meeting heads of departments and provincial audit staff.

