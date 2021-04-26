9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Monday, April 26, 2021
Chambeshi Hopes For Good First Game in Nkana's Trip to Raja

Beston Chambeshi hopes to make a positive start in his first official game in charge during Wednesdays CAF Confederation Cup Group D away date in Morocco against Raja Casablanca.

Nkana assistant coach Kaunda Simonda handed over the reins to his new boss after Saturdays 2-1 league home loss to Indeni in Kitwe just two days after Chambeshi was unveiled as the new man in charge of the relegation-threatened FAZ Super League champions.

“It will be my first game I need to have good start so I am looking forward to this game and I will make sure that we come strong and do the best and make sure we bring morale in the league,” Chambeshi said.

Nkana’s league form is a contrast to their continental run after picking up seven losses and a draw their last eight domestic games and trace their last top-flight victory to February 4 when they defeated sixth place Nkwazi 2-0 away in Lusaka.

But Nkana have collected two wins CAF Confederation Cup Group D action in April in away and home wins over Namungo of Tanzania.

However, the odds of a quarterfinal qualification are against Nkana who are third in Group D on 6 points, three points behind second placed Pyramids of Egypt who beat them 1-0 in their penultimate pool match on April 21 in Ndola.

Raja, who beat Nkana 2-0 away in the first leg meeting in Ndola on March 17, are runaway leaders in Group D on maximum 15 points after qualifying with three games to spare.

Namungo are bottom of Group D on zero points and are away to Pyramids on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, Nkana arrived in Casablanca on Monday afternoon ahead of Wednesday’s final Group D match.

