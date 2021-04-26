9.5 C
DIV 1 WRAP: City of Lusaka Battered By Livingstone Pirates

Promotion chasing City of Lusaka have been battered 3-0 by Livingstone Pirates in Sunday’s FAZ National Division 1 match played at Maramba Stadium in the Tourist Capital.

Forward Bornface Moono put up a man of the match performance as he grabbed a brace with Mangeleka Kalalambile scoring the other goal for Pirates.

Pirates have condemned Yamoto to their sixth loss of the season as the legendary side remain winless in two games under new coach Isaac Chansa.

City stay fifth on the table with 39 points, ten behind leaders Konkola Blades, as at Week 25 but have one game in hand.

Ninth placed Pirates sit on 35 points after playing 25 matches.

Elsewhere in the promotion race, Konkola Blade’s lead at the top of the table has been reduced to goal aggregate after they lost 2-1 at Kafue Celtic in Lusaka on Saturday.

Konkola and second placed Kansanshi Dynamos have 39 points each after playing 25 matches.

Kansanshi joined Konkola on 39 points after thumping Zesco Malaiti Rangers 2-0.

Chambishi stayed fourth on the table after edging struggling Mpulungu Harbour 1-0 away in Mpulungu.

FAZ National Division 1 – Week 25 Results

Livingstone Pirates 3-0 City of Lusaka

Kashikishi Warriors 1-1 Kabwe Youth

Gomes FC 0-0 Mufulira Wanderers

Police College 1-1 Trident FC

Kafue Celtic 2-1 Konkola Blades

Mpulungu Harbour 0-1 Chambishi

Kansanshi Dynamos 2-0 Zesco Malaiti

Zesco Shockers 1-1 Nchanga Rangers

National Assembly 0-0 MUZA FC

