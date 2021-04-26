9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Monday, April 26, 2021
Economy
Revised Intellectual Property will ensure better Implementation of IP-related activities

Minister of Commerce Trade and Industry Hon Christopher Yaluma says the Revised National Intellectual Property (IP) policy will ensure that all IP-related activities of government agencies, research institutions, higher learning institutions, and the private sector are implemented for a better Zambia.

Officiating at the commemoration of the World Intellectual Property Day and the Launch of the National Intellectual Property Policy, Hon Yaluma said the aim of the government in developing the policy is to ensure that it operates as a principal guide in enacting laws and regulations for Intellectual property.

Mr. Yaluma noted that the policy does not only intend to promote innovation and creativity, but also to educate and enable the business community and the general public to understand, manage and protect their intellectual property rights.

“The Revised National IP policy is guided and motivated by the vision 2030, which is our National long term planning instrument that reflects the collective understanding, aspirations, and determination of the Zambian people to be a prosperous middle-income country by 2030,” he said.

Hon Yaluma added that the policy has been formulated to facilitate the creation of an environment that stimulates and fosters the generation, protection enforcement management, and exploitation of IP in all sectors in Zambia.

“This document we are launching today is intended to support efforts by the government towards achieving the objectives of the country’s vision 2030, the Seventh National Development Plan(7NDP) as well as the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

Previous articleAuditor General Warns People Mismanaging public funds

