Napsa Stars may be out of the 2020/2021 CAF Confederation Cup quarterfinal race but their striker Doisy Soko is in a tight chase for the unofficial group stage top scorers title.

The 23-year-old has so far scored three continental goals, all in the group stages, and is tight race heading into Wednesdays’ final CAF Confederation Cup group matches with Enyimba’s Augustine Oladapo, Papa Paye of Senegalese club Jaraaf and Raja Casablanca striker Soufiane Rahimi.

Two of Soko’s goals have come in Napsa’s last two Group B matches that included a stoppage-time goal in their 2-1 away loss at Coton Sport in Cameroon on April 12.

Soko’s latest was on April 21 in Napsa’s 1-0 home win over RSB Berkane that ended the Moroccan sides’ defence of the CAF Confederation Cup title.

He now has an opportunity to add his fourth on April 28 in Napsa final Group B match away match in Algeria against JS Kabylie.

Ironically, Soko’s debut continental goal was against JSK on March 17 in a game Napsa threw away a 2-0 lead well into their last goal of the game he scored in the 63rd minute, only to settle for a 2-2 stoppage-time draw with the Algerian giants in Lusaka.

Should Soko get goal number four in Tizi Ouzou, he will tie with veteran Emmanuel Mayuka who is currently Napsa’s top scorer in continental competition this term.



FAZ SUPER DIVISION

WEEK 25

21/04/2021

Lumwana Radiants 1(Emmanuel Manda 20′)-Forest Rangers 0

Indeni-NkwaziPP

22/04/2021

Power Dynamos 0-Green Eagles 0

Green Buffaloes 1(Jackson Chirwa 69′)-Young Green Eagles 0

15/05/2021

Zanaco-Buildcon

26/05/2021

Red Arrows-Nkana

Kabwe Warriors-Napsa Stars

POSTPONED

Prison Leopards-Zesco United

Kitwe United-Lusaka Dynamos

WEEK 26

24/04/2021

Nkana 1(Alex Ngonga 78′)-Indeni 2(Cephas Handavu 12′, Tiki Chiluba 60′)

25/04/2021

Nkwazi 1(Eric Choomba 13′)-Green Eagles 0

Lumwana Radiants 1(Patient Ikamba 55′)-Power Dynamos 1(Dave Daka 5′)

Buildcon 0-Green Buffaloes 2(Friday Samu 62′, George Ngoma 86′)

Forest Rangers 1(Shadreck Malambo 46′)-Kabwe Warriors 0

28/04/2021

Zesco United-Red Arrows

Lusaka Dynamos-Prison Leopards

Young Green Eagles-Kitwe United

POSTPONED

Napsa Stars-Zanaco

2021 ABSA CUP FINAL

24/04/2021

Woodlands Stadium, Lusaka

Zesco United 0-Lusaka Dynamos 0

Lusaka Dynamos win 3-1 on pp



FAZ National Division 1

WEEK 23

21/04/2021

Konkola Blades 2-1 Police College

WEEK 25

24/04/2021

Mpulungu 0-1 Chambishi

Kansanshi Dynamos 2-0 ZESCO Malaiti

Josphat Zulu, Daniel Chama

ZESCO Shockers 1-1 Nchanga Rangers

(Savior Walubita |Friday Konga)

National Assembly 0-0 FC MUZA

Kafue Celtic 2-1 Konkola Blades

(Peter Chikola, White Songwe OG/ Victor Mubanga)

25/04/2021

Livingstone Pirates 3-0 City of Lusaka

(Borniface Moono (X2) , Kalambilili Man’gelele)

Gomes 0-0 Mufulira Wanderers

Police college 1-1 Trident

(Austin Phiri /Raphael Silwimba)

Kashikishi Warriors 1-1 KYSA

WOMENS INTERNATIONAL FRIENDLY ALL STARS VS THE REST EXHIBITION

24/04/2021

Woodlands Stadium

13h00:

Shepoloplo Zambia 4-1 The Rest

(Siomara Mapepa 9′, Avell Chitundu 13′, Barbara Banda 26′, Ochumba Oseke 78′ /Square Maiwase 5′)