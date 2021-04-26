9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Monday, April 26, 2021
type here...
Sports
Updated:

WEEKEND SCORECARD: Doisy Soko Eyes Fourth CAF Group Stage Goal

By sports
45 views
0
Sports WEEKEND SCORECARD: Doisy Soko Eyes Fourth CAF Group Stage Goal
sportshttp://www.lusakatimes.com

Napsa Stars may be out of the 2020/2021 CAF Confederation Cup quarterfinal race but their striker Doisy Soko is in a tight chase for the unofficial group stage top scorers title.

The 23-year-old has so far scored three continental goals, all in the group stages, and is tight race heading into Wednesdays’ final CAF Confederation Cup group matches with Enyimba’s Augustine Oladapo, Papa Paye of Senegalese club Jaraaf and Raja Casablanca striker Soufiane Rahimi.

Two of Soko’s goals have come in Napsa’s last two Group B matches that included a stoppage-time goal in their 2-1 away loss at Coton Sport in Cameroon on April 12.

Soko’s latest was on April 21 in Napsa’s 1-0 home win over RSB Berkane that ended the Moroccan sides’ defence of the CAF Confederation Cup title.

He now has an opportunity to add his fourth on April 28 in Napsa final Group B match away match in Algeria against JS Kabylie.

Ironically, Soko’s debut continental goal was against JSK on March 17 in a game Napsa threw away a 2-0 lead well into their last goal of the game he scored in the 63rd minute, only to settle for a 2-2 stoppage-time draw with the Algerian giants in Lusaka.

Should Soko get goal number four in Tizi Ouzou, he will tie with veteran Emmanuel Mayuka who is currently Napsa’s top scorer in continental competition this term.

FAZ SUPER DIVISION

WEEK 25
21/04/2021
Lumwana Radiants 1(Emmanuel Manda 20′)-Forest Rangers 0
Indeni-NkwaziPP

22/04/2021
Power Dynamos 0-Green Eagles 0
Green Buffaloes 1(Jackson Chirwa 69′)-Young Green Eagles 0

15/05/2021
Zanaco-Buildcon
26/05/2021
Red Arrows-Nkana
Kabwe Warriors-Napsa Stars
POSTPONED
Prison Leopards-Zesco United
Kitwe United-Lusaka Dynamos

WEEK 26
24/04/2021
Nkana 1(Alex Ngonga 78′)-Indeni 2(Cephas Handavu 12′, Tiki Chiluba 60′)
25/04/2021

Nkwazi 1(Eric Choomba 13′)-Green Eagles 0

Lumwana Radiants 1(Patient Ikamba 55′)-Power Dynamos 1(Dave Daka 5′)

Buildcon 0-Green Buffaloes 2(Friday Samu 62′, George Ngoma 86′)

Forest Rangers 1(Shadreck Malambo 46′)-Kabwe Warriors 0

28/04/2021
Zesco United-Red Arrows
Lusaka Dynamos-Prison Leopards
Young Green Eagles-Kitwe United
POSTPONED
Napsa Stars-Zanaco

2021 ABSA CUP FINAL
24/04/2021
Woodlands Stadium, Lusaka
Zesco United 0-Lusaka Dynamos 0

Lusaka Dynamos win 3-1 on pp


FAZ National Division 1
WEEK 23
21/04/2021
Konkola Blades 2-1 Police College

WEEK 25
24/04/2021
Mpulungu 0-1 Chambishi

Kansanshi Dynamos 2-0 ZESCO Malaiti
Josphat Zulu, Daniel Chama

ZESCO Shockers 1-1 Nchanga Rangers
(Savior Walubita |Friday Konga)

National Assembly 0-0 FC MUZA

Kafue Celtic 2-1 Konkola Blades
(Peter Chikola, White Songwe OG/ Victor Mubanga)

25/04/2021
Livingstone Pirates 3-0 City of Lusaka
(Borniface Moono (X2) , Kalambilili Man’gelele)

Gomes 0-0 Mufulira Wanderers

Police college 1-1 Trident
(Austin Phiri /Raphael Silwimba)

Kashikishi Warriors 1-1 KYSA

WOMENS INTERNATIONAL FRIENDLY ALL STARS VS THE REST EXHIBITION
24/04/2021
Woodlands Stadium
13h00:
Shepoloplo Zambia 4-1 The Rest
(Siomara Mapepa 9′, Avell Chitundu 13′, Barbara Banda 26′, Ochumba Oseke 78′ /Square Maiwase 5′)

Previous articleChambeshi Hopes For Good First Game in Nkana’s Trip to Raja

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -
Loading...

Latest News

Sportssports - 0

WEEKEND SCORECARD: Doisy Soko Eyes Fourth CAF Group Stage Goal

Napsa Stars may be out of the 2020/2021 CAF Confederation Cup quarterfinal race but their striker Doisy Soko is...
Read more

More Articles In This Category

Chambeshi Hopes For Good First Game in Nkana’s Trip to Raja

Sports sports - 0
Beston Chambeshi hopes to make a positive start in his first official game in charge during Wednesdays CAF Confederation Cup Group D away date...
Read more

DIV 1 WRAP: City of Lusaka Battered By Livingstone Pirates

Sports sports - 0
Promotion chasing City of Lusaka have been battered 3-0 by Livingstone Pirates in Sunday’s FAZ National Division 1 match played at Maramba Stadium in...
Read more

RUGBY: Champions Arrows Beat Powerhouse to Stay Unbeaten in Second Place

Sports sports - 0
Champions Red Arrows have thrashed Powerhouse Lusaka 48-12 in the capital city derby played in the Showgrounds to remain one point away from the...
Read more

Forest Rangers Jump To Second as Top 4 League Races Hots Up

Sports sports - 0
Forest Rangers on Sunday moved one place up to second position on the FAZ Super League table following a 1-0 home...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

© Lusaka Times | All rights reserved.