Napsa Stars may be out of the 2020/2021 CAF Confederation Cup quarterfinal race but their striker Doisy Soko is in a tight chase for the unofficial group stage top scorers title.
The 23-year-old has so far scored three continental goals, all in the group stages, and is tight race heading into Wednesdays’ final CAF Confederation Cup group matches with Enyimba’s Augustine Oladapo, Papa Paye of Senegalese club Jaraaf and Raja Casablanca striker Soufiane Rahimi.
Two of Soko’s goals have come in Napsa’s last two Group B matches that included a stoppage-time goal in their 2-1 away loss at Coton Sport in Cameroon on April 12.
Soko’s latest was on April 21 in Napsa’s 1-0 home win over RSB Berkane that ended the Moroccan sides’ defence of the CAF Confederation Cup title.
He now has an opportunity to add his fourth on April 28 in Napsa final Group B match away match in Algeria against JS Kabylie.
Ironically, Soko’s debut continental goal was against JSK on March 17 in a game Napsa threw away a 2-0 lead well into their last goal of the game he scored in the 63rd minute, only to settle for a 2-2 stoppage-time draw with the Algerian giants in Lusaka.
Should Soko get goal number four in Tizi Ouzou, he will tie with veteran Emmanuel Mayuka who is currently Napsa’s top scorer in continental competition this term.
FAZ SUPER DIVISION
WEEK 25
21/04/2021
Lumwana Radiants 1(Emmanuel Manda 20′)-Forest Rangers 0
Indeni-NkwaziPP
22/04/2021
Power Dynamos 0-Green Eagles 0
Green Buffaloes 1(Jackson Chirwa 69′)-Young Green Eagles 0
15/05/2021
Zanaco-Buildcon
26/05/2021
Red Arrows-Nkana
Kabwe Warriors-Napsa Stars
POSTPONED
Prison Leopards-Zesco United
Kitwe United-Lusaka Dynamos
WEEK 26
24/04/2021
Nkana 1(Alex Ngonga 78′)-Indeni 2(Cephas Handavu 12′, Tiki Chiluba 60′)
25/04/2021
Nkwazi 1(Eric Choomba 13′)-Green Eagles 0
Lumwana Radiants 1(Patient Ikamba 55′)-Power Dynamos 1(Dave Daka 5′)
Buildcon 0-Green Buffaloes 2(Friday Samu 62′, George Ngoma 86′)
Forest Rangers 1(Shadreck Malambo 46′)-Kabwe Warriors 0
28/04/2021
Zesco United-Red Arrows
Lusaka Dynamos-Prison Leopards
Young Green Eagles-Kitwe United
POSTPONED
Napsa Stars-Zanaco
2021 ABSA CUP FINAL
24/04/2021
Woodlands Stadium, Lusaka
Zesco United 0-Lusaka Dynamos 0
Lusaka Dynamos win 3-1 on pp
FAZ National Division 1
WEEK 23
21/04/2021
Konkola Blades 2-1 Police College
WEEK 25
24/04/2021
Mpulungu 0-1 Chambishi
Kansanshi Dynamos 2-0 ZESCO Malaiti
Josphat Zulu, Daniel Chama
ZESCO Shockers 1-1 Nchanga Rangers
(Savior Walubita |Friday Konga)
National Assembly 0-0 FC MUZA
Kafue Celtic 2-1 Konkola Blades
(Peter Chikola, White Songwe OG/ Victor Mubanga)
25/04/2021
Livingstone Pirates 3-0 City of Lusaka
(Borniface Moono (X2) , Kalambilili Man’gelele)
Gomes 0-0 Mufulira Wanderers
Police college 1-1 Trident
(Austin Phiri /Raphael Silwimba)
Kashikishi Warriors 1-1 KYSA
WOMENS INTERNATIONAL FRIENDLY ALL STARS VS THE REST EXHIBITION
24/04/2021
Woodlands Stadium
13h00:
Shepoloplo Zambia 4-1 The Rest
(Siomara Mapepa 9′, Avell Chitundu 13′, Barbara Banda 26′, Ochumba Oseke 78′ /Square Maiwase 5′)