Forum for Democracy and Development (FDD) president Edith Nawakwi has said that United Party for National Development (UPND) leader Hakainde Hichilema has a track record of criminality.

Speaking when she held a media briefing today, Ms.Nawakwi insisted that Mr. Hichilema is holding hostage the missing Pheluna and Milton Hatembo at his house and that Pheluna Hatembo and Milton are the witnesses in the case involving UPND leader Hakainde Hichilema where he is accused of fraudulently acquiring farm number 1924 in Kalomo.

A missing person report was filed at Lusaka Central Police on March 09, 2021, by brothers to Ms. Pheluna and Mr. Milton – Emerson and Cosmas Hatembo.

Ms. Nawakwi said Mr. Hichilema has answers on the whereabouts of the Hatembo’s adding that he should release them because their family needs them and that Mr.Hichilema risked being arrested over the missing of the Hatembo’s.

“HH cannot continue to run away he has the answer on the whereabouts of the Hatembo’s and their family needs them. I wonder why the Police are slow on this matter maybe they plan to arrest him when files in his nomination papers to run for the presidency,” Ms.Nawakwi said.

“The UPND is desperate to the extent of circulating a fake WhatsApp message and their desperation will injure them. I have come to the press because there is a video from the Hatembo’s purporting that they are running away from me because I want to kill. That video was done under duress and maybe they plan to kill the Hatembos and then frame me,” She said.

Ms. Nawakwi said that it is evident that the UPND members are the ones who are involved in the abduction of Pheluna and Miltone Hatembo and that it is nonsensical behavior for UPND to want to spin the matter thereby accusing her of the matter she is not involved in, adding that UPND must face the reality.

“Do they need to pock me in my eyes in this particular round when they know there are people who have been arrested by the police facing the same charge and they are known,” she said.

“Are these FDD, what is their orientation, they are all UPND. You can not wash your dirty on me this is nonsense,”.

Ns Nawakwi further said that the allegations of fraud are not a UPND matter but against an individual Mr. Hakainde Hichilema.

Ns Nawakwi challenged Mr. Hichilema to drag her to court for the continued allegations leveled against him that he has dubiously acquired land from vulnerable families and that she will be able to defend herself adequately with the affidavits which are before the court



Ms.Nawakwi also said that the UPND leader should not be allowed to be anywhere near the corridors of power because he may turn the country into an armageddon.

“What type of leader steals the property of people after they are dead. His wealth was not obtained in a viable way and I have no doubt in my mind that HH dipped his fingers in the Lima back liquidation and he is not worth your time as a leader,” she said, before adding that the dwindling political fortunes of Mr. Hichilema has to do with himself and he will keep losing members.

“The country can’t be on fire because of HH and this matter of the Hatembo’s will only be resolved by the UPND themselves. UPND cannot substitute themselves from law and order,” she said

Ms.Nawakwi said her interest in the Hatembo’s is to ensure that justice prevails.

“I am not keeping the Hatembo children at my house but am providing material help, the children are dehydrated because they are missing their mother,” she said.

“The grabbing of their farm 1924 by Hichilema has left the Hatembo’s with nothing and they have no source of income. The interest in the Hatembo’s is that they are Zambians and am fighting for justice to prevail.,” Ms. Nawakwi said.