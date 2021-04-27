9.5 C
Zesco United Resume League Race After ABSA Cup Setback

Zesco United return to league action this Wednesday following a forgettable weekend in the 2021 ABSA Cup final.

The FAZ Super League leader’s hopes of a 2020/21 season double were extinguished on April 24 when they lost 3-1 on post-match penalties to Lusaka Dynamos in the ABSA Cup final following a 0-0 fulltime score line at Woodlands Stadium in Lusaka.

Zesco have now regrouped back at base in Ndola where they host Red Arrows at Levy Mwanawasa Stadium.

Mumamba Numba’s side will be hoping that the ABSA loss has not drained any fuel that they need to extend their seven-league match winning run they currently enjoy.

Furthermore, a home win is critical for Zesco before heading into Saturday’s tough Ndola local derby away across town at Indeni.

Zesco are on 46 points, five ahead of neighbours Forest Rangers who only play on May 1 in the battle for the number two spot away in Lusaka to Zanaco whom they relegated to third spot.

But Zesco face a stubborn Arrows who held them 0-0 in the first leg meeting on December 9 in Lusaka.

However, 10th place Arrows have not also been excellent travellers this season after collecting just three wins and one draw from their last eleven away games.

Arrows, though, will continue to bank on the experience of striker James Chamanga who is three goals behind joint top scorers and Zanaco duo Moses Phiri and Roger Kola who are tied on 11 goals.

Arrows are also now in a frantic race on the final stretch to make the top four in their last ten games.

They have 33 points and are just four points behind fifth placed Buildcon and number four club Power Dynamos who are key contenders in that battle for 2021/2022 CAF Confederation Cup qualification.

28/04/2021
Indeni-Nkwazi
Zesco United-Red Arrows
Lusaka Dynamos-Prison Leopards
Young Green Eagles-Kitwe United
POSTPONED
Napsa Stars-Zanaco

