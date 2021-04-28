The Ministry of Higher Education has pledged to ensure that acquisition of life skills is prioritized, in order to promote inclusive economic growth.

Ministry of Higher Education Permanent Secretary Kayula Siame says life skills training has the potential to offer decent employment opportunities for all Zambians regardless of the educational background.

Speaking during the launch of the Technical Education, Vocational and Entrepreneurship Training Authority (TEVETA) launch of the five year strategic plan in Lusaka today, Ms Siame says skills can raise the productivity of enterprises, as well as promote economic growth.

The Permanent Secretary notes that as a way of enhancing technical, vocational and entrepreneurship training in the country, the Ministry of Higher Education will continue to support TEVETA through the Skills Development Fund.

She has also called on training providers in the country to develop their capacity, to enable them contribute to the country’s development by providing quality skills training.

Ms Siame added that the TEVETA strategic plan which will run from 2021 to 2026 together with the Technical Education and Vocational Training policy that was launched last year, will provide a holistic and coordinated approach in ensuring that quality and relevant skills that respond to the country’s needs are developed.

At the same occasion, TEVETA Director-General Cleophas Takaiza said the strategic plan has placed Technical, Vocational and Entrepreneurship training at the centre of Zambia’s socio-economic development.

Mr Takaiza further observed that apart from enhancing impartment of quality skills for youth employment, the Strategic Plan will also increase access to skills and education especially by the vulnerable.