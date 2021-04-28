9.5 C
Entertainment News
Fleurine unveils ‘Boza’ music video

By staff
Kalandanya Music Promotions presents upcoming singer Fleurine with her latest ama-piano fused single captioned “Boza.” The music video was directed by Jackem.

