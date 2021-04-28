Legendary coach Patrick Phiri says all Zambians should emulate the patriotism demonstrated by the victims of the 1993 Gabon Air Disaster

Zambia is today marking the 28th anniversary of the disaster that claimed the National Soccer Team on the way to Senegal for a 1994 FIFA World Cup qualifier.

In a phone interview from his Lusaka base, Phiri, the ex-Zambia coach and player, said the fallen heroes served the nation passionately and diligently.

‘The grief continues to increase as years pass. They were heroes who dedicated themselves to serving the nation,’ Phiri said.

‘It’s not just footballers who should learn to work for the nation but every Zambian. We should all emulate their heart to work for the nation in order to develop our country.’

He added: ‘The fallen heroes have encouraged all of us to continue serving the nation diligently.’

18 players, technical staff, a FAZ chairman, crew members and a journalist were the victims of the disaster.