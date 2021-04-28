9.5 C
President Lungu celebrates KK's 97th Birthday

President Edgar Lungu greats Zambia’s First Republican President Dr. Kenneth Kaunda during the celebration of his 97th Birthday at his residence in Lusaka

President Edgar Lungu says it is important that the country celebrates the life of first Republican President Kenneth Kaunda for his immense contribution to the country’s development.

The Head of State notes that Zambia is what it is now because of the selfless contribution and sacrifice that Dr Kaunda made.

“Zambia cannot be what it is without your contribution. We thank God. It is imperative that we celebrate your life and we continue to learn from you,” the President said.

The President said this in Lusaka this morning when he paid a visit to First Republican President Kenneth Kaunda at his residence in honour of his 97th Birthday.

President Lungu stated that the One Zambia one Nation Motto that was affirmed by the First Republican President is still helping to unite the country and will always be held strongly and firmly.

The Head of State who led his team in singing the Happy Birthday song also presented gifts to Dr. Kaunda among them being the Holy Bible and noted that the word of God is paramount and must be embraced at all times.

“We never get tired of the word of God. The word of God is paramount to us. We also have the Ministry of Religious Affairs that among other things help inculcate good values in the nation,” President Lungu said.

And First Republican President Kenneth Kaunda expressed his gratitude to the President for showing him great love on his birthday.

“This is touching. Thank you for coming. It takes me back to God’s place, I’m humbled. Please continue with this good spirit. May God continue to bless you all Amen,” said Dr. Kaunda.

Minister of Religious Affairs Godfridah Sumaili encouraged Dr. Kaunda with the Gospel of Christ and gave a prayer of thanksgiving to God for the life of the First President.

