President Edgar Lungu is today, Wednesday, April 28 expected in Muchinga Province for a two-day working visit.

Muchinga Province Minister Malozo Sichone has confirmed the President’s visit to the Zambia News and Information Services (ZANIS) in Mpika yesterday.

Mr. Sichone said while in Muchinga Province, the President is expected to grace the National Agriculture Field Day to be held in Mpika in Chief Chikwanda’s Chiefdom.

He added that President Lungu during the visit in Mpika will have time to interact with local residents.

Mr. Sichone said gracing the National Agriculture Field Day will give the President an opportunity for him to appreciate what the agriculture sector is doing.

He added that the President’s visit to Mpika District is a blessing, adding that it is also an opportunity the Ministry of Agriculture has given farmers to increase production and productivity and utilizing the knowledge the Ministry of Agriculture has been facilitating through the extension department.

The President is expected to fly back to Lusaka after his engagement.