9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Wednesday, April 28, 2021
type here...
Rural News
Updated:

President Lungu expected in Muchinga Province for a two-day working visit

By Chief Editor
45 views
0
Rural News President Lungu expected in Muchinga Province for a two-day working visit
Chief Editorhttp://www.lusakatimes.com

President Edgar Lungu is today, Wednesday, April 28 expected in Muchinga Province for a two-day working visit.

Muchinga Province Minister Malozo Sichone has confirmed the President’s visit to the Zambia News and Information Services (ZANIS) in Mpika yesterday.

Mr. Sichone said while in Muchinga Province, the President is expected to grace the National Agriculture Field Day to be held in Mpika in Chief Chikwanda’s Chiefdom.

He added that President Lungu during the visit in Mpika will have time to interact with local residents.

Mr. Sichone said gracing the National Agriculture Field Day will give the President an opportunity for him to appreciate what the agriculture sector is doing.

He added that the President’s visit to Mpika District is a blessing, adding that it is also an opportunity the Ministry of Agriculture has given farmers to increase production and productivity and utilizing the knowledge the Ministry of Agriculture has been facilitating through the extension department.

The President is expected to fly back to Lusaka after his engagement.

Previous articlePresident Lungu urges urged all first ladies in Africa to continue prioritising human capital development in the Health Sector

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -
Loading...

Latest News

Rural NewsChief Editor - 0

President Lungu expected in Muchinga Province for a two-day working visit

President Edgar Lungu is today, Wednesday, April 28 expected in Muchinga Province for a two-day working visit. Muchinga Province Minister...
Read more

More Articles In This Category

175 boys ditch lessons opt for work in Mumbwa

Rural News Chief Editor - 18
About 175 boys dropped out of school in Mumbwa district majority of whom have opted for work in the mines in the area. District...
Read more

Kasempa received 1,800 doses of the Oxford AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccines

Rural News Chief Editor - 8
Kasempa district in North-western province has received over 1,800 doses of the Oxford AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine. Speaking when he received the doses, Kasempa District...
Read more

Traditional leaders urged to promote peace

Rural News editor - 1
National Guidance and Religious Affairs Permanent Secretary (PS), Howard Sikwela, has called on traditional leaders in the country to preach peace before, during and...
Read more

Eastern completes 13 out 16 mini hospitals

Rural News Chief Editor - 7
The government has completed the construction of 13 out of 16 mini hospitals that were allocated to Eastern Province to enhance health services...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

© Lusaka Times | All rights reserved.