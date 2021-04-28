The ruling party Patriotic Front (PF) in Monze District have called for the immediate resignation of Tyson Hamaamba from his position as Chief Choongo’s Prime Minister (Ngambela) following his adoption to stand as councillor for Choongo East ward under the United Party for National Development (UPND) ticket.

And the Patriotic Front (PF) in Monze District has joined the national chorus calling on the Zambia Police to enhance security ahead of the campaigns to ensure that peace, and unity is sustained in the country.

In a walk-in interview today, Bweengwa PF Constituency Chairman, Mainza Kabwata urged the Choongo Royal establishment to choose another Prime Minister (Ngambela) after Mr Tyson Hamaamba joined politics.

He observed that allowing Mr. Hamaamba to continue holding to his position would disadvantage other political players as he allegedly welds influence among headmen in his current position as prime minister to Chief Choongo.

“As PF, we demand for the immediate resignation of Mr Tyson Hamaamba from his position as Chief Choongo’s Ngambela since he has decided to join politics and stand as councillor under the UPND ticket. If he does not do that then we shall face difficulties in campaigning as he has most influence over all the village headmen,” said Mr. Kabwata.

But in a telephone interview Chief Choongo says Mr. Hamaamba has already been put on leave pending retirement and that he has since relieved of him of his duties as Prime Minister.

His Royal Highness said he just heard of his adoption on the UPND ticket recently and that he would relieve him of his duties officially when he returns home.

“You have done well to call me to clarify this matter because my Ngambela (Mr Hamaamba) has been hiding information from me of his political ambitions and only told me recently that he has been adopted to stand as councillor for Choongo East under the UPND ticket. And I have since given him leave pending retirement which will be done officially once I come back from Lusaka,” said Chief Choongo.

And Mr. Kabwata noted that peace before, during and even after the general elections was cardinal adding that security wings should ensure that peace was maintained at all costs.

Mr. Kabwata urged all political parties to preach love, peace and unity during the campaigns and avoid political violence of any form.

He added that there was need for all political players to conduct issue based campaigns that will build the country and thus ensure peace and unity are maintained.

“As we begin campaigns our message from PF here is Monze is that we need to see the Zambia Police enhance security for all political parties to ensure peace and unity are sustained in the country,” said Mr. Kabwata.

He added that for its part the ruling party in Monze will direct its energies to issues based campaigns strongly backed by the massive development it had delivered to the people in all parts of the District.

Meanwhile, Mr. Kabwata says the PF has continued to receive defectors especially in Bweengwa constituency where many senior UPND ward officials have defected to the ruling party in Keemba ward and further urged PF members to warmly welcome all defectors to the ruling party.

He said the PF was ready for the campaigns once parliament dissolves on 12th May and boosted that the ruling party was highly favoured to win most seats in the District following developmental projects completed among them schools, health facilities, Milling plant, and roads.