It was business as usual for Zesco United back in the FAZ Super Division on Wednesday after collecting their eighth successive league win.

Zesco rallied from one-down in the first half to beat visitors Red Arrows 2-1 at Levy Mwanawasa Stadium in Ndola.

The victory came after hopes of a 2020/21 double were dashed last Saturday after losing in the ABSA Cup final to Lusaka Dynamos 3-1 on post-match penalties following a 0-0 fulltime result at Woodlands Stadium in Lusaka.

Arrows striker Allassane Diarra sent Zesco to the ropes with a 2nd minute goal and the Lusaka side maintained the lead as the halftime mark approached.

But Zesco won a penalty in added-time after Arrows defender Benedict Chepeshi handled the ball that Adrian Chama converted.

Zesco completed their comeback in the 80th minute through midfielder Kelvin Mubanga to see the hosts restore their eight point lead on 49 points to maintain a healthy gap with second placed Forest Rangers.

They now brace for an Ndola derby trip across town to Ndeke Township this Saturday where a revitalized 10th placed Indeni also won this afternoon after beating Nkwazi 3-2.

Cephas Handeavu scored a brace in the 6th and 59th minutes; Graven Chitalu added the third in-between in the 36th minute.

Then Nkwazi’s namesakes Langson Kapumbu and Langson Mbewe’s goal’s in the 56th minute and stoppage time respectively ensured they returned to Lusaka with a respectable loss.

Indeni have 33 points, tied with Arrows who are 11th and are both three points behind seventh positioned Nkwazi.

Meanwhile, ABSA Cup champions Lusaka Dynamos are fourth on 37 points after a 3-0 win over mid-table side Prison Leopards thanks to an

Emmanuel Chabula brace and a Marvin Jere goal.

In Kafue, Bottom placed Kitwe United lost 1-0 away at Young Green Eagles who won via a Samson Chilupe goal.