Thursday, April 29, 2021
Numba Pleased With Zesco Rebound After ABSA Cup Defeat

Zesco United coach Mumamba Numba says it is a huge relief to bounce back with a victory in Wednesday’s 2-1 league home win over Red Arrows at Levy Mwanawasa Stadium in Ndola following Saturday’s 2021 ABSA Cup final defeat.

The win over Arrows came four days after losing 3-1 on post-match penalties in the ABSA Cup final to Lusaka Dynamos after a 0-0 full-time result at Woodlands Stadium in Lusaka.

Zesco’s victory also saw them restore their eight-point lead over Forest Rangers on 49 and 41 points with eleven and ten games left to play respectively.

“Of course that was our concern after losing in the Cup final,” Numba said.

“Sometimes it can affect the team so the only thing that can change the mindset of the players is a victory.

 “So this victory is very important for us because it has put us in a better position to settle down and prepare for the game against Indeni.”

The win comes three days before Zesco’s Ndola derby away date against a revived Indeni side whom they beat 3-2 at home in the first leg meeting.

Indeni are tenth on 33 points and are unbeaten in their last seven games in which they have won four and drawn three games since Zanaco beat them 3-1 at home on February 20.

