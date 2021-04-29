President Edgar Lungu has called for the adaptation of successful innovations aimed at transforming the entire Agriculture sector in order to accelerate growth and development.

President Lungu says there is need for small-scale farmers to adopt innovative ways of farming, in order to enhance productivity.

The Head of State said this during the high-level virtual dialogue on ‘feeding Africa: Leadership to Scale up Successful Innovations.’

He added that Zambia like most countries in Africa is still experiencing low agricultural productivity despite its rich natural endowment suited to feed itself and the rest of the region.

“The low Agriculture productivity has been worsened by effects of climate change and the Covid-19 pandemic”, said.

He stated that revitalizing food production and enhancing nutrition remains a core policy issue to end hunger through the sustainable development goals and National Agriculture and Food Policies.

President Lungu has since reaffirmed government’s commitment to transforming the agriculture sector, with an aim towards enhancing food security for the Zambian people.

The Head of State said this will be attained through promoting exports, private sector participation and climate resilient agricultural technologies and practices.

He also congratulated Dr. Akinwumi Adesina for being re-elected as President of the African Development Bank Group

And President of Botswana Mokgweetsi Masisi explained that global warming and changing in the weather patterns has led Africa to find alternative innovations in order to enhance food security and end poverty in the region.

Mr Masisi said it is important for Africa to adopt the necessary technologies in order to sustain the Agriculture industry across the continent.

He has since called on strengthened networks and partnerships from the private sector, in order to invest more in smart agriculture practices.

And President of Rwanda Paul Kagame says Agribusiness is one of the pathways to Africa’s prosperity.

Mr Kagame said there is need for farmers to invest in research and production methods in order to effectively increase production in the wake of climate change.

“There is need to improve our research capacity on modern food production based on science and technology”, he said.

He has also called strengthened partnerships to tap into successful innovations to produce more food at affordable prices and less environmental impact.

President Kagame stated that it is very important for Africans to enhance trade with each other by taking advantage of the African Continental Free Trade Area Agreement.