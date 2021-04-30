The United Party for National Development (UPND) through its legal committee intends to institute legal proceedings against opposition Forum for Democracy and Development (FDD) President Edith Nawakwi for her continued slanderous accusations against the party’s leader Hakainde Hichilema.

During a Press briefing yesterday, UPND chairman for legal and constitutional affairs Jack Mwiimbu says legal representatives of Mr Hichilema cannot sit idle and watch as Ms Nawakwi continue to issue vexatious, defamatory and inflammatory statements against our client.

“We have noted that she has been endowed with authority and audacity to go through private files of individuals which is against the law.We have responded to her challenge and ready to meet her in court where she will exculpate herself.She made desperaging remarks against my colleague who was representing Pheluna Hatembo.We are now ready to meet in court,” said Mr Mwiimbu.

He warned Ms Nawakwi to be weary of issuing statements that have the potential to injure the political feelings of Zambians saying the huge support base which the UPND leader is enjoying locally and internationally will nolonger tolerate her behaviour.

“Her motivation is that she doesn’t want Mr Hichilema to be President of this country.Her statements are hurtful and contemptuous,” he added.

And Marshal Muchende of M Associates has challenged the media in the country to advocate for political and civil rights as enshrined in the Zambian Constitution adding that the Police should immediately stop brutalising citizens.

On Nawakwi’s utterances, Counsel Muchende said the FDD leader was supposed to be ashamed for causing the death of Nsama Nsama and Joseph Kaunda who were both gunned down on 23rd December, 2020 when HH appeared at Police Force Headquarters over the Kalomo Farm.