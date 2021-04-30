9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Friday, April 30, 2021
type here...
Feature Politics
Updated:

UPND Legal team to institute legal proceedings against opposition FDD President Edith Nawakwi

By Chief Editor
45 views
4
Feature Politics UPND Legal team to institute legal proceedings against opposition FDD President Edith...
Chief Editorhttp://www.lusakatimes.com

The United Party for National Development (UPND) through its legal committee intends to institute legal proceedings against opposition Forum for Democracy and Development (FDD) President Edith Nawakwi for her continued slanderous accusations against the party’s leader Hakainde Hichilema.

During a Press briefing yesterday, UPND chairman for legal and constitutional affairs Jack Mwiimbu says legal representatives of Mr Hichilema cannot sit idle and watch as Ms Nawakwi continue to issue vexatious, defamatory and inflammatory statements against our client.

“We have noted that she has been endowed with authority and audacity to go through private files of individuals which is against the law.We have responded to her challenge and ready to meet her in court where she will exculpate herself.She made desperaging remarks against my colleague who was representing Pheluna Hatembo.We are now ready to meet in court,” said Mr Mwiimbu.

He warned Ms Nawakwi to be weary of issuing statements that have the potential to injure the political feelings of Zambians saying the huge support base which the UPND leader is enjoying locally and internationally will nolonger tolerate her behaviour.

“Her motivation is that she doesn’t want Mr Hichilema to be President of this country.Her statements are hurtful and contemptuous,” he added.

And Marshal Muchende of M Associates has challenged the media in the country to advocate for political and civil rights as enshrined in the Zambian Constitution adding that the Police should immediately stop brutalising citizens.

On Nawakwi’s utterances, Counsel Muchende said the FDD leader was supposed to be ashamed for causing the death of Nsama Nsama and Joseph Kaunda who were both gunned down on 23rd December, 2020 when HH appeared at Police Force Headquarters over the Kalomo Farm.

Previous articleZambia – Angola signs oil pipeline MoU
Next articleFathi:Napsa Is A Rising Star

4 COMMENTS

  1. Chauvinistic tribal men harassing and bullying a helpless woman. Face us men in the election and be a man. Not going after women. You pu55ys

    3

  3. Edith Zewelani Nawakwi pulled a decoy. The UPND have taken the live bait of the Hatembos dangling on the hook. Soon they will halt her from abduction commentaries. But the damage control may just work against the petitioners. By the way, how did the $3m earlier lawsuit, by Hakainde Hichilema against Nawakwi go?

  4. Please sue madam Nawakwi,this is what she told you to do.Dont go for contempt,new allegations has come up again and let us see who is going to be bruised.Madam Nawakwi has a strong point.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -
Loading...

Latest News

Sportssports - 0

Fathi:Napsa Is A Rising Star

Napsa Stars coach Mohammed Fathi says his side has made tremendous progress since he took over the reins almost...
Read more

More Articles In This Category

ECZ to start receiving Nomination Fees for 2021 Presidential Candidates

Feature Politics Chief Editor - 2
The Electoral Commission of Zambia (ECZ) will on May 1, start receiving nomination fees for Presidential candidates in the August 12 general election. The process...
Read more

UPND lawyers to drag Nawakwi to court over contempt

Feature Politics Chief Editor - 14
The UPND through its legal committee intends to institute legal proceedings against opposition FDD President Edith Nawakwi for her continued slanderous accusations against the...
Read more

UNZA dissociates itself from Dr Sishuwa’s article

Feature Politics Chief Editor - 22
The University of Zambia (UNZA) Management says it wishes to expressly disassociate itself from the opinions and views expressed by Dr Sishuwa Sishuwa in...
Read more

Traditional leaders vying for political office should resign – PF

Feature Politics Chief Editor - 11
The ruling party Patriotic Front (PF) in Monze District have called for the immediate resignation of Tyson Hamaamba from his position as Chief Choongo’s...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

© Lusaka Times | All rights reserved.